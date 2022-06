YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The start of June is bringing the summer heat with it. That heat is also bringing many of customers into Buchmyer’s Pools in Springettsbury Township. “Now that the weather is finally here, Memorial Day is usually our big bang, but I think it’s going to last another two or three weeks, still," said Kriste Buchmyer-Feltman, owner of Buchmyer's Pools.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO