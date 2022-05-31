ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Mobile inmate escapes from Alabama prison

By Tom Ingram
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Manson Family member who had been arrested in Alabama in 1969 recommended for parole

Cory Daniel Gable, 31, was sentenced to 20 years for assault in 2012 out of Mobile County. He was last seen wearing a burgundy polo shirt and blue khaki pants.

Gable is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. If you have any information about Gable and his location, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

Denise Boss
3d ago

While Kay Ivey is trying to build a new prison, they can't manage the ones they already have.

