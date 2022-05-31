ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Election forum set June 9 for UT Martin

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Tennessee System has partnered with the USA TODAY Network Tennessee to host a series of election forums across the state for the 2022 election. Democrat and Republican candidates for...

WBIR

Tennessee turns 226 today! Here are some Volunteer State facts to know

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is celebrating 226 years of statehood!. Before the Revolutionary War, the British set aside the land that would become Tennessee for Native Americans, but people in Virginia and North Carolina illegally settled the land before it was a state, causing years of conflict and war with the Native Americans. The settlers also complained the state wasn't protecting them.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Covington Mayor will not seek re-election

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Mayor Justin Hanson says he will not seek re-election when his term expires in November. Mayor Hanson posted the announcement to social media this morning and told Action News 5 he’s excited about his next venture as a marketing rep for the Tennessee Municipal League Bond Fund, working with school districts and city leaders across the western part of the state.
wknofm.org

Watch: Tennessee Department of Education Program, "Grow Your Own"

As a part of the Tennessee Department of Education's Best for All strategic plan, the Grow Your Own initiative aims to provide all Tennessee students with access to a high-quality education and an effective teacher to support learning in every classroom. Tennessee was the first state in the country to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Valley Authority whistleblowers sue agency in federal court

Three former Tennessee Valley Authority nuclear oversight managers who were removed from their posts after alerting the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to repeated safety concerns and violations are now suing the utility in federal court.  Melody Babb, Deanna Fultz and Mark Richerson filed suit against TVA late last week in U.S. District Court. They contend […] The post Tennessee Valley Authority whistleblowers sue agency in federal court appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WREG

TN bill that increases sentencing takes effect this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In just a matter of weeks, Tennessee’s new ‘Truth in Sentencing’ Bill becomes law and the impact could loom large over the state’s criminal justice system for decades. Earlier this month, Governor Bill Lee allowed the measure to become law without his signature. When it takes effect in July, people convicted of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Governor wants alternatives to homeless camping prohibition despite letting law take effect

Gov. Bill Lee declined to sign legislation outlawing camping on public property, a measure targeting the homeless population, saying he believes there’s a better solution for dealing with a complex problem. The governor acknowledges homelessness has been studied thoroughly, yet he maintains he wants to get involved in finding alternatives. “I want to bring together […] The post Governor wants alternatives to homeless camping prohibition despite letting law take effect appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Govenor signs bill to protect Tennesseans from elder abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed a new legislation Tuesday aimed to protect the elderly population of Tennessee. Backed by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, HB630/SB439 creates a searchable registry. It moves the criminal penalty for operating a facility without a license after being placed on the registry from a class B misdemeanor to a class D felony.
TENNESSEE STATE
themoorecountynews.com

Richest billionaires in Tennessee

Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Tennessee using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Many Tennesseans rally for changes to state’s gun laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people are expected to make their voices heard against gun violence in Nashville. It is just one day before the house judiciary committee plans to vote on wide-ranging gun control legislation after a number of mass shootings across the country, including in Uvalde, TX.
NASHVILLE, TN
hcmc-tn.org

HCMC Announces Changes to Staffing at Transitions Health Clinic and Eagle Creek Clinic

Paris, TN — Henry County Medical Center announced some key changes and additions to its two primary care clinics – Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Charles Rainbolt, DO, has been named the medical director at both Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Dr. Rainbolt has worked as an emergency department physician at HCMC for several years. Dr. Rainbolt will be joined at both clinics by Donna Luther Coley, FNP. Coley has worked at HCMC since 1999 in several different capacities as a registered nurse and later as a family nurse practitioner. Coley will be seeing patients at Transitions Health Mondays and Friday mornings and covering at Eagle Creek Clinic on an as needed basis. Dr. Rainbolt will primarily be at Transitions Health and will see patients at Eagle Creek twice per month.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Officials Meet to Discuss New Jail Programs

SHERIFFS FROM ALL FOUR COUNTIES IN THE 22ND JUDICAL DISTRICT ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC DEFENDER’S OFFICE, SOME LOCAL BUSINESS OWNERS ALONG WITH LOCAL JUDGES AND THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MET AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER LAST WEEK TO DISCUSS NEW JAIL PROGRAMS. GUEST SPEAKERS INCLUDED REPRESENTATIVES FROM GIBSON COUNTY WHO SPOKE ABOUT A MODEL THEY USED AND HOW EFFECTIVE IT IS IN REDUCING HABITUAL RELAPSE INTO CRIME. HELPING A PERCENTAGE OF LOW-RISK INMATES TO BE PRODUCTIVE CITIZENS WHEN RELEASED WHICH IS SOMETHING THAT LAWRENCE COUNTY WOULD BENEFIT FROM AS NINETY PERCENT OF THE INMATE POPULATION WILL BE RELEASED AT SOME POINT BACK INTO THE COUNTY. IS SOMETHING THAT NOT ONLY BENEFITS LAWRENCE COUNTY. THIS PROGRAM IS A WORK IN PROGRESS AND WILL BE ADJUSTED OVER TIME.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN

