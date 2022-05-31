Election forum set June 9 for UT Martin

SHERIFFS FROM ALL FOUR COUNTIES IN THE 22ND JUDICAL DISTRICT ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC DEFENDER’S OFFICE, SOME LOCAL BUSINESS OWNERS ALONG WITH LOCAL JUDGES AND THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MET AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER LAST WEEK TO DISCUSS NEW JAIL PROGRAMS. GUEST SPEAKERS INCLUDED REPRESENTATIVES FROM GIBSON COUNTY WHO SPOKE ABOUT A MODEL THEY USED AND HOW EFFECTIVE IT IS IN REDUCING HABITUAL RELAPSE INTO CRIME. HELPING A PERCENTAGE OF LOW-RISK INMATES TO BE PRODUCTIVE CITIZENS WHEN RELEASED WHICH IS SOMETHING THAT LAWRENCE COUNTY WOULD BENEFIT FROM AS NINETY PERCENT OF THE INMATE POPULATION WILL BE RELEASED AT SOME POINT BACK INTO THE COUNTY. IS SOMETHING THAT NOT ONLY BENEFITS LAWRENCE COUNTY. THIS PROGRAM IS A WORK IN PROGRESS AND WILL BE ADJUSTED OVER TIME.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO