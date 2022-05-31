ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC Folk Festival sponsors contest for musicians

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
 3 days ago

TRIAD — North Carolina folk musicians have until June 12 to apply for the “Not Your Average Folk Contest” for a chance to perform at the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro.

Applications are being accepted now from North Carolina musicians who are influenced, informed and inspired by their particular brand of folk music.

To learn more about the contest, eligibility requirements, and to submit your application online, visit www.ncfolkfestival.com/nyaf-contest.

