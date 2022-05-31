FREE Tree Giveaway for City Residents & Businesses

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (May 31, 2022) – The City of West Palm Beach will host a FREE tree giveaway for City residents and businesses on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Howard Park Community Center parking lot, 1302 Parker Avenue.

You may receive up to two trees. A variety of tree species are available. To receive your FREE tree:

  • Complete the application. This application can be found at wpb.org/10ktrees. Applications are required. Applications must be submitted by Thursday, June 2, 2022.
  • Applicants will receive an email detailing approval status, pickup time, and information.
  • On Saturday, June 4, pick up your trees at our drive-thru pickup.

For questions, please contact Elaine Christian, Sustainability Program Coordinator at echristian@wpb.org.

Help us reach the goal of planting 10,000 trees in the City by 2025. The 10,000 Trees Program reflects the City’s partnership with residents and businesses to beautify neighborhoods, sustain the health of existing trees, and increase the tree canopy. For information about the Office of Sustainability, click here!

