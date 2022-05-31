Cleveland firefighters rescue 2 cats from west side blaze

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A house fire on Cleveland’s west side displaced multiple adults Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Division of Fire reported.

Cleveland firefighters out of the 4th Battalion were reportedly also able to rescue two cats from the premises after a garage fire spread to a house on West 49th Street.

Firefighters said the fire’s cause is still under investigation.

One of the cat’s rescued was reportedly named Marshmallow and the animal was returned to its owner. The Red Cross was also on the scene helping the humans following the blaze’s breakout.

