UEFA

Antonio Rüdiger named to 2021-22 Champions League Team of the Season

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon to be Real Madrid player Antonio Rüdiger is already reaping the benefits of that upgrade in status by getting named to the 2021-22 Champions League Team of the Season. In previous years, this entailed a 23-man “Squad of the Season”, but I...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

SB Nation

On This Day (2 June 2021): SAFC’s application to join the FA Women’s Championship is approved

Sunderland AFC’s women’s football set-up has one of the best records of any club ever to play in Tier 2 of the pyramid - winning that national level in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014 before eventually making it to the Women’s Super League. Readmittance to the WSL structures came a year ago today and marked a milestone in the rejuvenation of our club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Antonio Rüdiger leaves Chelsea to join Real Madrid

After five eventful and trophy-laden years with Chelsea, Antonio Rüdiger has today officially left the club for new challenges at Real Madrid as his club contract comes to an end. Rüdiger signed for Chelsea in summer 2017 under the management of Antonio Conte and helped the Blues win the...
SB Nation

The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: Master and Commander (Book 1), Chapters 1-3 (pg. 1-114)

We meet our heroes almost from the first word, Jack Aubrey and Stephen Maturin, at a concert of some “Baroque music” on the island of Minorca, and as any great friendship, it begins with the urge to beat up the other person. But the former decides against doing so with a tiny white chair after the latter makes a comment about his overly enthusiastic music enjoyment, and instead they get to talking. Aubrey’s a boisterous, outgoing, emotional, large and loud man, mostly ignorant to the world outside the Royal Navy. Maturin’s pretty much the opposite in every respect. Opposites do attract! (And because I’ve seen the movie, one’s Russell Crowe, the other is Paul Bettany.) One’s a naval officer without a ship, the other a doctor without a patient (he had one, but they died you see).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SB Nation

Son Heung-Min awarded his country’s highest sporting honor by South Korea’s president

Tottenham Hotspur star and Premier League golden boot winner Son Heung-Min may have been overlooked by England’s PFA Award shortlists this week, but he’s getting a huge adulation in his home country of South Korea. Today, Sonny was honored in Seoul with the Cheongnyong Medal, the highest sports merit award in South Korea, for his achievements in football. He was given the award by South Korea president Yoon Suk-yeol in an on-pitch ceremony just prior to Korea’s home friendly against Brazil at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

How should Sunderland’s recruitment team approach the summer transfer window?

Whilst Sunderland’s promotion - ahhhh man... it still gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling inside when I write that - was only confirmed a couple of weeks ago, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman recently admitted in an appearance on BBC Newcastle’s Totalsport that plans were already being put in place in order to ensure our recruitment team were geared up to bring new players in, ahead of our return to the Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Was Paul Pogba Closer to Joining Manchester City than Initially Thought?

Paul Pogba and Pep Guardiola had direct contact in what led according to reports in The Athletic, to the French star nearly joining Manchester City. The offer would have put him in the top earners at City only behind Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland. A significant offer for a player who while shining for France has really underperformed for Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Marina Granovskaia ‘likely’ to leave Chelsea after summer transfer window — report

With the takeover of Chelsea by the Boehly-Clearlake Consortium confirmed this week, some major changes might be coming soon to the administrative setup behind the scenes at the club. But while a brand new Chelsea Board could be in place very soon, there’s also no time to waste in terms of squad planning and the transfer market, and we cannot afford to spend too much time on just the transition of power itself.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Everton 2021-22 Season Review: Three Weaknesses of the Squad

Everton had to fight tooth and nail to survive relegation in the 2021/22 season, and it was only in the second-to-last round of games that they were able to do that. This last campaign was not one of Toffees’ strongest to be sure, but with that said, the weaknesses of this squad were oftentimes glaring across this season - even with a new boss and fresh tactics. It is telling that Frank Lampard acknowledged that he had to modify his vision to a more pragmatic (aka basic) playing style with the squad he had available to him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Bayern Munich Reportedly Agree Personal Terms with Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané’s time as a Liverpool player will soon be at an end if the Reds and Bayern Munich can come to an agreement on the fee for the 30-year-old Senegalese forward who was Liverpool’s standout in the second half of the 2021-22 season. That’s the story...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Four years, four managers: How did Sunderland’s League One bosses compare?

During our time in the third tier, Sunderland experimented with four distinctly different profiles of manager. How did they handle the demands of the Stadium of Light hotseat, and what were their main strengths and weaknesses?. Jack Ross (May 2018- October 2019) Fan opinion has not judged Ross’s time as...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Oleksandr Zinchenko Leads Ukraine to Win, One Game from World Cup Entry

Oleksandr Zinchenko helped Ukraine ascend to victory to a World Cup play-off by a huge 3-1 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park. Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk were enough to send them to a final with Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the victors sealing passage to Qatar later this year.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Can Jack Diamond become a first-team regular for Sunderland next season?

Bring him back and give him a go until Christmas. That’s my view, and if he still needs development around December, we can loan him out again then. Loans are great for allowing younger players to learn, develop and grow. For me, Jack didn’t have a hell of a lot to do to be ready for first-team football, but he clearly did well at Harrogate last season, and will no doubt have improved what he can bring to the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 2021-22 Season Report Cards: Strikers - Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Rondon

We continue our review of the past Everton season with the strikers. Last year at about this time, Everton were in a much different place than they find themselves in today. The team had fought for a top-six position for most of the season, and while it did not finish in a qualifying position for any European competition, there was lots of hope. Carlo Ancelotti would be there another year, and progress would be made, signings too, and this next season would be different.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

David de Gea named United’s Players’ Player of the Year

David de Gea has been named Manchester United’s Players’ Player of the Year. De Gea has won the award after an inspired season on an individual basis. De Gea’s future at Old Trafford was surrounded by uncertainty last season, but he emphatically bounced back this term to make the No.1 spot his own again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Chelsea extend Maren Mjelde, Jess Carter contracts

Chelsea have already lost Ji So-yun, Drew Spence and Jonna Andersson to free agency, with their contracts officially expiring at the end of the month, but fortunately the same fate will not befall Jess Carter or Maren Mjelde, whose one-year extension options were activated today. Carter, 24, was fundamental to...
SOCCER

