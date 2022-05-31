Antonio Rüdiger named to 2021-22 Champions League Team of the Season

We meet our heroes almost from the first word, Jack Aubrey and Stephen Maturin, at a concert of some “Baroque music” on the island of Minorca, and as any great friendship, it begins with the urge to beat up the other person. But the former decides against doing so with a tiny white chair after the latter makes a comment about his overly enthusiastic music enjoyment, and instead they get to talking. Aubrey’s a boisterous, outgoing, emotional, large and loud man, mostly ignorant to the world outside the Royal Navy. Maturin’s pretty much the opposite in every respect. Opposites do attract! (And because I’ve seen the movie, one’s Russell Crowe, the other is Paul Bettany.) One’s a naval officer without a ship, the other a doctor without a patient (he had one, but they died you see).

