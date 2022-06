This story first appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Irving Bailiff is a rule-follower. An employee of Lumon Industries, a mysterious corporation that offers a “severance” procedure allowing an individual’s work memories to be wholly disconnected from their non-work memories, Irving is a cog in a massive machine he has no interest in knowing more about. Until, that is, he sees a man who catches his eye, and eventually, his heart.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO