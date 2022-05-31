Movies on the River a success in Salisbury

Simpatico in sports - Sharing Sussex County pop pop status, Costen Shockey and I became sideline friends through Delmar versus Cape field hockey games. Once I finally met the sports legend of Georgetown baseball, a lefty first baseman who had a cup of coffee with the Phillies, I always sought him out, me carrying a blue chair, Costen driving a motorized cart. Last October, Delmar played at Cape on a hot Saturday in one of the greatest regular-season games ever played. Delmar beat Cape in overtime 2-1. I sought out Costen at halftime just for a stop and chat. I grew up two blocks from Connie Mack Stadium. Costen was a Georgetown boy. We made a connection. We talked about field hockey, not baseball. I learned of Costen’s passing from his son Curt. “Hey, Fredman, I wanted to let you know that my dad, Costen, passed away early this morning. I know he really enjoyed talking to you at Ella’s hockey games and the sports coverage you give to all the athletes. He mentioned it to me often.” After that great Cape-Delmar game, I grabbed a photo of Ella Shockley and Josie Hollamon, who rewarded me by actually saying my name, “Thanks, Fredman.” All pop pops are always in play every day. Journey on!

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO