Salisbury, MD

Movies on the River a success in Salisbury

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury’s first Movies on...

www.wmdt.com

WMDT.com

Summer concert series returns to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District is announcing another season of free summer concerts at the Pohanka Riverwalk Amphitheater in Downtown Salisbury. Friday Night Live will feature local and regional bands in a variety of genres. Concerts will be held every Friday from 5 p.m. to...
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – June 3, 2022

In 1900 Ocean City’s Boardwalk extended from N. 15th Street to S. 7th Street and was raised several feet above the sand. The beach was narrow in those days and the surf would often roll under the Boardwalk during storms. The photo looks south from where today’s Boardwalk ends...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Summer Concert Series Announced for Downtown Salisbury's Riverwalk Amphitheater

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District on Friday announced another season of free summer concerts at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in Downtown Salisbury. Friday Night Live will feature local and regional bands in a variety of genres – all free to attend. Concerts will be held every Friday from 5-8 p.m., with the exception of 3rd Friday weeks – when SBY’s Movies on the River will take place instead. Attendees can enjoy the open-air concert series along Downtown Salisbury’s beautiful riverfront, complete with beer, wine and snacks now through the end of September.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

TidalHealth, MAC partnering for HealthFest

SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth is partnering with MAC, Inc. to offer HealthFest later this month. The event for all ages is scheduled for Saturday, June 11th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hospital’s annual health fair is being held in conjunction with MAC’s 50th anniversary community celebration and Active Aging Expo at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, in the Normandy Arena.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Salisbury, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Salisbury, MD
Government
WMDT.com

Newton Community Center to get splash of color with upcoming mural project

SALISBURY, Md. – The Newton Street Community Center is currently seeking volunteers for an upcoming mural project. In collaboration with Salisbury University’s ShoreCorps program, the center wants to revamp one of its under utilized spaces. This weekend, volunteers will get to help create a vibrant, interactive wall that...
SALISBURY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

2 of Delaware’s favorite summer festivals return

Two of Delaware’s favorite summer festivals return next week. The Wilmington Greek Festival is back for its 47th year, offering online ordering and curbside pickup, which proved popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. It starts Monday, June 6 and runs through June 11. St. Anthony’s Italian Festival starts the next day, Sunday, June 12, and this year will go cashless. Patrons ... Read More
Ocean City Today

Ocean City going to the bulls

Organizers dumped more than 1,300 tons of dirt this week into a section of the inlet parking lot between two sets of metal bleachers for the resort’s first-ever Professional Bull Riding event set Friday through Sunday. The inaugural rodeo and competition, known in informal circles as PBR, began taking...
OCEAN CITY, MD
shoredailynews.com

June 14th Cruise to benefit the Chincoteague Island Library

Tickets are now on sale for the Annual Summer Sunset Cruise to benefit the Chincoteague Island Library. The cruise will be aboard the “Martha Lou” with Daisey’s Island Cruises. Everyone is invited to have a great evening on the water and support the library as it continues to serve the residents and guests of Chincoteague and the Eastern Shore.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
#Hairspray
WMDT.com

Salisbury raises flag in celebration of Pride Month

SALISBURY, Md. – Members of the community joined by LGBTQ+ allies gathered in downtown Salisbury earlier tonight for a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Pride Month. Prior to the raising of the flag those in attendance listened to speeches from a variety special guest. One such speaker was Mark...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

All pop pops remain in play every day

Simpatico in sports - Sharing Sussex County pop pop status, Costen Shockey and I became sideline friends through Delmar versus Cape field hockey games. Once I finally met the sports legend of Georgetown baseball, a lefty first baseman who had a cup of coffee with the Phillies, I always sought him out, me carrying a blue chair, Costen driving a motorized cart. Last October, Delmar played at Cape on a hot Saturday in one of the greatest regular-season games ever played. Delmar beat Cape in overtime 2-1. I sought out Costen at halftime just for a stop and chat. I grew up two blocks from Connie Mack Stadium. Costen was a Georgetown boy. We made a connection. We talked about field hockey, not baseball. I learned of Costen’s passing from his son Curt. “Hey, Fredman, I wanted to let you know that my dad, Costen, passed away early this morning. I know he really enjoyed talking to you at Ella’s hockey games and the sports coverage you give to all the athletes. He mentioned it to me often.” After that great Cape-Delmar game, I grabbed a photo of Ella Shockley and Josie Hollamon, who rewarded me by actually saying my name, “Thanks, Fredman.” All pop pops are always in play every day. Journey on!
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Katie Cherrix

Three Locally Loved Restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland

With Salisbury University and Tidal Health driving Salisbury's economy, the city is a bustling hub with a solid mix of college students and working professionals, making it the perfect place for restaurants to set up shop. If you find yourself hungry in Salisbury, here are three locally-owned restaurants you will love to try.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

What popular treat comes with built-in handles?

The hamburger, of course! I don’t think I know anybody (or, better yet, anybody I’d care to know) who doesn’t like something savory tucked securely inside a soft, fresh roll. Note the word, “soft” – I’ve been read the riot act by at least one local restaurateur when I criticized his burger rolls! I considered it a compliment. Oh, and after he yelled at me, he started buying better rolls. So there.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
Cape Gazette

Milton couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Congratulations go to Robert and Florence (Wagner) Shaffery on the occasion of their 60th wedding anniversary. Married May 2,1962, the couple spent their first few years together where they grew up, in Newark, N.J. Together they raised two children, Doreen and Ken, in Branchburg, N.J., where they were active in...
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Eastern Shore prison gives back to the community

WESTOVER, Md. – In Somerset County, where almost 782 pounds of free food is now available to the community thanks to the Eastern Correctional Institution. On Wednesday, the prison celebrated their first garden harvest of the season from the inmate tended gardens. ECI works with the Somerset and Wicomico Counties Health Departments to push these boxes of food out to those who need it most at places like churches and shelters.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Washington; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WASHINGTON WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Organizations work to supply summer meals for students

MARYLAND – The school year may be wrapping up but that doesn’t mean students who rely on those school lunches for a nutritional meal are out of luck. Midshore Meals till Monday in Dorchester County and Adopt A Block in Wicomico County both work to distribute and deliver meals for students in their families during the school year and during the summer months.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

