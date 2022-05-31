ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Saturdays with the Chef returning to Kingsport Farmers Market

By From staff reports
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — Saturdays with the Chef makes its return to the Kingsport Farmers Market on June 4. “The Kingsport Farmers Market is a great place to shop, but we also strive to be a place where people can learn something...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Kingsport Times-News

Blue Plum Festival returns to Johnson City

The Blue Plum Festival returned to downtown Johnson City on Friday following a two-year hiatus. Familiar favorites like the Ferris wheel and live music are featured at the two-day event, as well as arts and craft displays and food vendors located in the Founders Park Pavilion. A free kids area...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Time for tea: Netherland Inn event coming back later this month

After being on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Netherland Inn’s annual high tea event will return later this month. Those attending should be sure to wear their fanciest hat and enjoy a typical 1800s afternoon of high tea at the Netherland Inn, city officials said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now - What's cooking: Lobster Dogs Food Truck of Tennessee

Maybe you haven't heard of it. Maybe you're a devotee. It is by its very nature something you more than likely can't have every day. It's been popping up around Northeast Tennessee for about three years, offering a taste of New England, day by day, at local venues ranging from bank parking lots to breweries.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Petworks trying to Clear the Shelter this weekend

KINGSPORT — Petworks will host a Clear the Shelter event for cats on Saturday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The shelter currently has more than 170 cats and kittens in the shelter and is over capacity, according to a press release. For one day only, the shelter will be...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ron Short to host First Saturday Community Coffee House

BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its First Saturday Community Coffee House on Saturday, June 4, from 7-9 p.m. Ron Short will serve as the featured host for the event. Short is a veteran singer, songwriter, musician and playwright. Born in Dickenson...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Ruritan briefs

South Central: The South Central Ruritan will host the Tennessee Walking Horse Show (Classic) on Saturday, June 4. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the show will start at 6. Only one show per year is held at this location. The concession stand, featuring Debbie's hot fudge cakes, will be open. The club is located at 2639 Tenn. Highway 107, Chuckey.
CHUCKEY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

My First Job: Jeff Cassidy

What was your first job? Aside from holding a paper route for the Kingsport Times News and mowing multiple yards in my community, my first taxable job when I turned 15 was the old Oakwood Grocery Market on West Sullivan Street. How did you get your first job? I applied,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Sullivan County libraries (June 5-11)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. The Sullivan County Public Library System is now accepting applications for our Board of Trustees. Board members establish policies that govern the operation of the Sullivan County Public Library System and participate in the budget and planning processes. For more information, contact Library Director Megan Hopkins at 423-279-2716 or email her at slclibrarydirector@gmail.com.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fundraisers ongoing for woman with rare disease

Friends, family and strangers have rallied to help a Church Hill woman with a rare disease. “We are just overwhelmed,” Trina Blevins, her mother, said. Twenty-one-year old Isabel Blevins suffers from a condition called hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. It is an inherited disease caused by defects in collagen. She is...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Area golfers invited to ‘tee off for veterans’

KINGSPORT — The Marine Corps League, Tri-Cities Detachment 969, is seeking foursomes and sponsors for the first of what it hopes to turn into an annual golf tournament to support local veterans and other local programs. The event will tee off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. M. Mabel Bright

KINGSPORT - Mrs. M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A tree falls on campus

A large storm that moved through Johnson City Thursday afternoon knocked down several trees, including this tree on East Tennessee State University's campus between the D.P. Culp Center and Nicks Hall. The storm also scattered debris and broken glass across campus.
ENVIRONMENT
Kingsport Times-News

Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland

KINGSPORT – Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland, 79 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick

DUFFIELD, VA./BIG STONE GAP, VA - Our precious brother, Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick, born June 1, 1942, received his wings this morning, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:33a.m. We loved him so very much and he will be missed always until we make that final trip and then we will be together eternally. Ronald was the sweetest person you could ever meet. He loved everyone. He never looked for the bad in people, he only saw the good. We were so blessed to have him for eighty (80) years. His heart was so soft. Many times, he gave to little children when he didn't have anything for himself, but he loved doing that. We, his siblings, loved him so much and he showed his love for us every day. His life was not easy. He fought cancer for over 15 years and now his fight is over. He was so very special. He never complained, just accepted the cross that he was given to bear. His big brother was his hero and he never failed to be so very quick with his "I love You" and we exchanged those words daily. He was also so proud of his little brother's faith and the courage he has shown with the cross that he has to bear. If It were possible to describe Ronald with one word, it would be LOVE. His love was always there for everyone to see. His fight is over now because God came with open arms to take him home and now, he is surrounded with nothing but love and there will be no pain ever again. We will miss you sweetheart and we will see you again in a while.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Virgie Greene

JOHNSON CITY - Frances Virgie Greene, 92 of Johnson City, finally made her way to see the Lord and to be with her beloved family past on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Kingsport, TN on March 24, 1930, a daughter of the late Onzo and Flossie Mullins, she had resided in this area most of her wonderful life. She married the love of her life, “(the little darling)” Don Paul Greene in 1946 and retired as owner/operator of Virgie’s Salon after running it most of her adult life. Virgie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, “Granny”, and friend who loved to talk, dance and play the piano.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Susan Elizabeth Carver Williams

MARYVILLE - Susan Elizabeth Carver Williams of Maryville, formerly of Knoxville and Kingsport TN, and of Durham NC, died at Ft. Sanders Hospital on June 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bon L. and Georgia Quesenberry Carver of Kingsport. Susan was an artist, writer, friend, teacher,...
MARYVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Robert Merrill “Bob” Dorr

KINGSPORT - Robert Merrill “Bob” Dorr, 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Asbury Rehab. Born on June 23, 1927, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to Harold Phillips and Lillian Crane Dorr, Bob attended Mount Hermon School in Mt. Hermon Massachusetts and Franklin Technical Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Let’s raise the ceiling of our hope

I wrote one of my favorite columns in 2006, my first year with the Kingsport Times News, little knowing it would be on a topic more needed than ever in 2022. I hope this reprise will, in a slightly updated form, be an encouragement and blessing to you. In 1...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Self-care expert to appear in Abingdon

ABINGDON — Tanya Carroll Richardson will be the featured author on Sunday, June 5, in the Sunday with Friends series. She will speak at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. Richardson will share her thoughts on self-love, the subject of her...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Greg Loren Bement

KINGSPORT - Greg Loren Bement, 67, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. The family will receive friends at the home, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN

