‘Disguise your exercise’: New boxing facility punches into Allentown’s fitness scene

By Ryan Kneller, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

A new Allentown boxing facility invites you to “disguise your exercise” and “get fit at HIT.”

HIT Fitness Boxing, offering 10-round bag and core training classes, held a soft opening Monday at 1247 Airport Road, in the Airport Plaza.

Owner Joe Grisafi spent the past several months renovating a former Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, which moved to the nearby Airport Center in January 2021.

The boxing facility offers one-hour classes, where instructors lead participants through 10 rounds of high-intensity bag, strength and core conditioning.

Instructors are focused on “combining the science of boxing with the transformative power of strength and core training,” according to a message on the business’ website.

“Whether you’re looking to get ripped and fit, release daily stress, build confidence/self esteem, burn calories, or just looking to have a great time while burning fat, we are here to help you achieve your goals,” the message continues.

HIT Fitness Boxing offers safe, socially-distanced workouts, where a maximum of 25 members per class train in their own 10-foot by 8-foot areas. Adult and kids classes are available.

The business is offering a grand opening promotion of $15 per class (no membership required), along with various monthly membership options and class packages such as 10-class packages for $190 (regularly priced $250) and limited exclusive memberships for $165 (regularly priced $190).

Limited exclusive memberships include keycard access from 5 a.m. to midnight daily, unlimited classes and open gym time.

Also, individuals can receive a more than 30% discount rate for life — $99 per month compared to the regular rate of $145 per month — on an unlimited monthly membership if they are one of the first 100 members to join the facility.

Founders Club Memberships include unlimited monthly classes and unlimited open gym time.

HIT Fitness Boxing, offering morning, night and weekend classes, also features private team-building workouts and parties, suitable for 20-40 people. For more information, visit hitfitnessboxing.com .

