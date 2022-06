LOS BANOS, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were killed and another man is facing charges after a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in Dos Palos. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Hwy. 33 and Cypress Rd. Officers said 28-year-old Jesus Garcia, of Dos Palos, was driving a 2004 Hyundai southbound on Hwy. 33 after he had been drinking. While intoxicated, investigators said Garcia lost control of his vehicle and hit a power pole.

