Owings Mills, MD

Shot fired at Owings Mills' Metro Centre earlier this month, police say

By Bryna Zumer
 3 days ago
A Baltimore woman is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a gun at two people in a vehicle at Owings Mills' Metro Centre shopping center on a recent Saturday afternoon.

Kayla Little, 25, was arrested after the shooting, which happened at 1:40 p.m. on May 14, Baltimore County police confirmed.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officers responded to Grand Central Avenue, between Painters Mill Road and Grand Junction Lane, for a report of shots fired.

The victim told police that Little pointed a gun at two people while they were inside a vehicle and fired one round.

Little, who is from northwest Baltimore, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree, assault, handgun violations, failing to comply with a peace order, and vandalism, according to online court records. She was ordered held without bond on May 16.

A week later, a delivery driver was shot and killed on a Friday afternoon at Owings Mills' Vocelli Pizza , on Reisterstown Road.

CBS Baltimore

Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Glen Burnie Man Found At Crash Scene

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a Glen Burnie man who was found Thursday evening at the scene of a crash, authorities said. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, where they found a black sedan had crashed into two parked vehicles, Anne Arundel County Police said. The driver, 22-year-old Markail Keaven Johnson of Glen Burnie, had trauma to his body that was not related to the crash, police said. He died at the scene. Johnson’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy that will determine his cause of death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
