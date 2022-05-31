ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Mike Duggan pushes back against report he outed FBI informant amid city hall investigation

By Dana Afana, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHDP7_0fw23dBu00

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is pushing back against suggestions he knowingly leaked the name of a confidential FBI source to other people after a councilman alerted him to a Detroit City Hall public corruption investigation.

Duggan on Tuesday said he has "never disclosed" the identity of anyone he knew to be a confidential source in the ongoing federal investigation into Detroit's towing operations, the city police department and other matters, known as "Operation Northern Hook."  Duggan spoke in response to a Detroit News news report published Tuesday linking him to the investigation.

Duggan said that after then-Councilman Andre Spivey told him in spring 2021 that he had accepted money from a tow operator, the mayor informed the city's law department and Detroit Police Department. Both departments "had active investigations and litigations with this tower and we needed to make sure that this individual would not be able to continue doing business," Duggan said at a news conference Tuesday at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island.

Spivey was sentenced to two years in prison in January for taking bribes as a public official.

"Andre Spivey never said a word about a confidential source," Duggan said. "I walked out of that conversation believing that I had just been told that I have a city councilman who has taken a bribe from a dishonest tower. If anybody had suggested there was a confidential source involved, I wouldn’t have said a word."

The mayor's remarks came after the News reported , citing anonymous sources, that Duggan leaked the confidential FBI informant's name to officials in and out of city departments. In that article, a Duggan spokesman said the mayor had not known the person in question was working with the FBI in its investigation. The mayor was not quoted.

The News report said Duggan also had shared the name with people who aren't city employees. The article did not identify them. Duggan would not disclose whether he shared the informant's name with people outside of the city workforce.

.

More: Ex-Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey sentenced to 2 years in prison in bribery case

More: Ex-Detroit Councilman Spivey says he cooperated with FBI, bought 4 sports jackets for wire

Spivey was sentenced for accepting $35,900 in exchange for his influence on a vehicle towing ordinance that was before the City Council. In a January sentencing memorandum, government officials said that Spivey told a Detroit "public official" the identity of the informant. The document does not identify the official but a source familiar with the matter told the Free Press that Duggan is the public official.

"The public official subsequently informed other individuals in city government of the identity of the FBI confidential source, who then passed the information on to a target of the government’s investigation," according to the memo.

However, Spivey's attorney, Elliott Hall, denied any claims that the former councilman disclosed the name of an informant to the mayor.

"My client does not recall giving the name of an informant to the mayor, but he did have a long discussion with him about the charges that he was facing, and that he was not going to run for office anymore," Hall told the Free Press. "If the mayor got the informant's name, he didn’t get it from my guy."

.

FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider deferred comments to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Spokeswoman Gina Balaya declined comment.

The FBI public corruption investigation also involves ex-Councilwoman Janeé Ayers and current Councilman Scott Benson. Days after federal agents searched their homes in August 2021, Duggan announced that he would fix the city's towing practices .

A month later when Spivey resigned from City Council , the mayor announced that he and Detroit Police Chief James White would devise a more transparent towing process. The roots of Detroit's towing corruption problem go back to 2011 when officials set up a lax permit rotation system on a no-bid basis, Duggan said.

"Towers in this city got permits without bidding. These permits are extremely lucrative," Duggan said. "For years, dishonest towers have found ways to break the rules to get tows much more frequently."

The Northern Hook investigation has led to six charges thus far. The towing industry has been connected to at least one other public corruption investigation in the area.

In 2018, Gasper Fiore was sentenced to 21 months for paying $7,000 in cash bribes to a Macomb County official for help with a towing contract.

More: Ex-Detroit deputy police chief Celia Washington cuts deal in Gasper Fiore towing scandal

Though Fiore was convicted of bribing just one politician, prosecutors argued in court that he bribed many people over the years, including ex-Detroit Mayor Kilpatrick, former Detroit Deputy Chief Celia Washington, other law enforcement officers and former Detroit City Councilwoman Monica Conyers.

Free Press staff writer Tresa Baldas contributed to this report. Contact Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact Dana: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her on Twitter: @DanaAfana .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mike Duggan pushes back against report he outed FBI informant amid city hall investigation

Comments / 1

Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Report: Corrupt Detroit police drug unit released hundreds of suspected dealers

In 2019, a Detroit narcotics squad caught an eight-time felon with more than 200 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, $3,000, and a gun. But without explanation, officers let him walk "pending further investigation." It was one of more than three hundred occasions between 2017 and August 2019 that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#City Hall#City Council#Politics Local#Detroit News#Detroit Police Department
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit recreational marijuana ordinance challenged again: What new lawsuit claims

Less than a month after a lawsuit challenged Detroit's revised recreational marijuana ordinance, another lawsuit against the city was filed Friday, arguing the measure violates state law. JARS Cannabis — a marijuana company that has two medical dispensaries in Detroit, among other medical and recreational dispensaries across Michigan — is asking the court to stop the city of Detroit from moving forward with its ordinance, which was passed in April. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

A Detroit man is facing felony charges in the Memorial Day Belle Isle hit-and-run crash that killed a Dearborn girl. According to a news release Friday from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office,  Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit has been charged with open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death. The most serious of those charges, open murder,...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Family waits as controversial tip sparks criticism, threatens Stislicki murder case

Danielle Stislicki’s parents have suffered several years not knowing what happened to their daughter while the man charged with her homicide so far has escaped a trial. Their wounds may deepen depending on the outcome of an ongoing Oakland County Circuit Court hearing that seems focused on a controversial tip that yielded evidence, but not a body, and spurred Floyd Galloway’s accusations of government malfeasance.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Candlelight vigil set for victim of hit and run on Belle Isle beach

A family’s first Memorial Day celebration together in the United States turned tragic when a car veered onto Belle Isle beach, hitting two sisters and killing one.   After immigrating to the U.S. from Yemen three months ago, 12-year-old Ghadeer Saleh and her 14-year-old sister were struck Monday evening in a hit and run. Ghadeer Saleh later died from her injuries. Her sister is expected to recover.  ...
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

In 10 counties, Michigan residents should mask, says CDC

As new, reported cases continue to decline, there are 10 Michigan counties, down from 14 last week, at a high COVID-19 level. That means people in those areas should wear masks while indoors and in public, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The counties include: Baraga,...
The Associated Press

2 candidates for Michigan governor lose key ballot ruling

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals kept two Republican candidates off the Aug. 2 primary ballot Wednesday, declaring that election officials suspecting signature fraud had no obligation to examine campaign petitions line by line. The court first ruled against Perry Johnson, a wealthy businessman considered to be...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Suspect charged in shooting death of Oak Park jeweler

A suspect in connection with the shooting death of a local Oak Park jeweler has been charged with first degree murder and felony firearm, according to police.  Ray Donta Larry, 44, of Detroit, has been charged in relation to the shooting death of Daniel Hutchinson, a local jeweler with an extensive list of celebrity...
OAK PARK, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan aims to compete as ‘manufacturing capitol of the United States’ with new center

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – State leaders Wednesday celebrated the launch of a new center that will help innovate Michigan manufacturing. The U.S. Centre for Advanced Manufacturing, backed by the World Economic Forum, is the first of its kind in the country. It will be hosted at Automation Alley, a technology business accelerator in Troy, when it opens on June 6.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

2 arrested after Michigan State Police helicopters hit by laser pointers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were arrested overnight after they allegedly aimed laser pointers at Michigan State Police helicopters. Michigan State Police say a 59-year-old man was arrested for pointing a laser at the Trooper 3 helicopter just after 1:30 a.m. A video from the helicopter shows the man...
The Detroit Free Press

Republican-backed Secure MI Vote, Let MI Kids Learn blow past filing deadline

On a day poised to see a slew of petition initiatives filed to change Michigan laws, only one campaign — an effort to cap payday loan interest rates — dropped off signed petition forms ahead of the filing deadline Wednesday to land a spot on the November ballot.  Meanwhile, two high-profile Republican-backed initiative petitions vowed to continue collecting signatures and file their petition forms in the coming weeks in hopes that state election officials will review them quickly despite blowing past the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy