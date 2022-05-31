ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

College Park Towers - College Park Maryland

themunchonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAffordable, convenient units available just south of the University of Maryland College...

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
themunchonline.com

7514 Edmonston Rd.

5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large and bright! - Spacious house with living room, dining room, laundry room, game room/2nd living room and very large kitchen. This great house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Very large yard,. New paint and carpets. En-suite master bathroom. Eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage space....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
themunchonline.com

5225 Pooks Hill Road #805S

Gorgeous UPDATED 1BD/1BA with Balcony - All Utilities Included - Spacious and Private place to call "Home" - 1BD/1BA condo with balcony + garage parking Features: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!. Updated Kitchen WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES and Totally Renovated Full Bathroom with custom tiles. Separate bedroom, walk in closet, galley Kitchen with...
BETHESDA, MD
themunchonline.com

1738 T Street, NW #2

2 bed 1 bath on beautiful T St. in Dupont Circle with Balcony - Large 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on tree-lined T Street in Dupont Circle. Outdoor balcony, decorative fireplace. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Hardwood flooring, With a walk score of 97, it's a walker's paradise to restaurants, shops, parks, and entertainment.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane

"Coming Soon" Classic Colonial in CHURCHILL DISTRICT 4BD/2.5BA + 2 car garage - Updated home in Fox Hill, Potomac. Kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless appliances and nice breakfast area. Awesome 4 season sunroom steps onto patio. 2 fireplaces. Gleaming hardwood floors on both levels and beautiful slate foyer. Large living room, separate dining room and cozy family room. Huge MBR suite+3 LARGE bedrooms, finished basement. Landscaped level back yard. Located close in Potomac near recently updated Cabin John shopping center, Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac, Wildwood Shopping Center. Easy access to Walter Reed/NIH, major commuter routes, METRO, schools, parks, and great hiker/biker trail systems.
POTOMAC, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
College Park, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
themunchonline.com

4409 Emden Street

Spacious split-level with GARAGE! - Impressive split level close to Rock Creek Park hiking/biking trails, wonderful shopping, schools, RED LINE METRO (2.5 miles). Updated bathrooms, handsome wood floors throughout, freshly painted, and so much more. Private back yard wonderful for entertaining! Attached garage too!. For more information or to schedule...
SILVER SPRING, MD
themunchonline.com

3334 WEBLEY CT - 3334 WEBLEY CT

Rarely available end unit with 4 brs, 3 baths AND den!! - Rarely available end unit with 4 brs, 3.5 baths AND den. Front of home opens out onto private common area with benches! Bright eat in kitchen that opens out onto a private patio. Credit of >680, min income>$100K, max 2 incomes to qualify, excellent references reqd. Pets case by case with additional deposit. PICS FROM BEFORE CURRENT TENANT!!! 1 assigned parking spot and additional street parking. Amenities include a pool, tot lots, basketball courts. Fantastic location - mins to 495, 66, Rt 50.
ANNANDALE, VA
themunchonline.com

DORM STYLE ROOMS IN NEWLY RENOVATED FULLY FURNISHED HOME STEPS TO MICA CAMPUS

DONT MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS GEORGOUS HOME This stunner is BRAND NEW from top to bottom. Fully furnished with cozy furnishings, two washers and dryers, cable tv in the living room, high speed internet all included in your rent. Our Extended Family is on a mission to help make your college years a little less stressful. Join this amazing group of people today. Check us out ourextendedfamilyhome.com. We can't wait to meet you ALL ROOMS ARE SHARED.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

1243 Alabama Avenue SE

Congress Heights Gem - Charming 2BR/2BA duplex apartment close to all shopping and major commuting routes; off-street parking for 1 car; all utilities included. HCVP accepted. Absolutely no calls. Direct inquiries to mynexthome@todd-gordon.com. Location. 1243 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $2400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 05/31/2022.
AVENUE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
themunchonline.com

10229 Holly Hill Place

Huge 2BR 1BA basement apartment with over 2000 square feet of living space - This is a basement rental with over 2000 square feet of living space. The property owners live on the main and upper levels and have one room in the basement as a storage area that is next to the HVAC room. This 2 BR 1 BA lower-level unit that has a separate rear entrance along with a full kitchen/bar, huge dining and living room, oversize master bedroom with wood burning fireplace, grand master bathroom including a jacuzzi tub and separate shower and a second bedroom. Enjoy the amazing quiet neighborhood and close proximity to shopping, restaurants and the convenience to DC, Bethesda, Pike & Rose and more. All utilities are included in the monthly rent except cable, internet and telephone. This unit is partially furnished with a dining room table and chairs, and mattress and box spring.
POTOMAC, MD
themunchonline.com

2500 N Van Dorn St #214

PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM - PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM IS A HI RISE CONDOMINIUM LOCATED ON VAN DORN STREET JUST A MINUTE AWAY FROM KING STREET, 395, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND ABOUT 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM DC AND SHIRLINGTON!!!. BEST PRICE FOR AN EFFICIENCY NOW OFFERED AT $1325!!!. THIS IS A RARE FIND...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Maryland

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Baltimore, there is a small town called Cockeysville, one of Maryland's best places to live. The city is home to 21,000 people, none of them wealthier than Jim Davis. The city's median household income doesn't exceed $65,420, and the median property value is about $333,000. However, Jim Davis won't know it.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors

It’s true I did not see a copy of Middlesex, well judge for yourself:. Ed. Note: Little Free Library located near Oyster-Adams Bilingual School. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

New Park Service Master Plan for White’s Ferry

The National Park Service owns about 65 acres of land around White’s Ferry and are developing a master plan for the area. The first planning session about the master plan was presented by a contractor running the project earlier this month. They outlined a preliminary sketch of proposed improvements for the land, which are designed around outdoor recreation activities.
POOLESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Sandy Point State Park Drowning Victim Identified As Hyattsville Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who drowned at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis on Sunday has been identified as William Enrique Villa Toro of Hyattsville, Maryland, according to authorities. Toro was out fishing with his family on a boat. He jumped into the water to cool off and was swept away by the current, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. Toro’s family waved for help. People in another boat were able to pull Toro out of the water and get him to the marina, according to authorities. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says it responded to a report that an unresponsive man had been pulled from the water around 12:30 p.m. Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until emergency responders arrived, but he could not be resuscitated, authorities said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
theriver953.com

A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
Business Monthly

Funding secured for underground tunnel in Ellicott City￼

Howard County announced the closing of a $75 million low-interest federal loan to construct a 5,000-foot-long tunnel in Ellicott City, which will be the largest flood mitigation component of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. The funding was secured through the Environmental Protection Agency’s competitive Water Infrastructure Finance and...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy