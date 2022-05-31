1656-58 Park Road NW

Huge 2BR 1BA basement apartment with over 2000 square feet of living space - This is a basement rental with over 2000 square feet of living space. The property owners live on the main and upper levels and have one room in the basement as a storage area that is next to the HVAC room. This 2 BR 1 BA lower-level unit that has a separate rear entrance along with a full kitchen/bar, huge dining and living room, oversize master bedroom with wood burning fireplace, grand master bathroom including a jacuzzi tub and separate shower and a second bedroom. Enjoy the amazing quiet neighborhood and close proximity to shopping, restaurants and the convenience to DC, Bethesda, Pike & Rose and more. All utilities are included in the monthly rent except cable, internet and telephone. This unit is partially furnished with a dining room table and chairs, and mattress and box spring.

POTOMAC, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO