Washington, DC

1656-58 Park Road NW

themunchonline.com
 2 days ago

Renovated 1 Bedroom near Columbia Heights Metro. Call to Schedule a Tour! - This 1BR apartment in the trendy neighborhood of Mt Pleasant with an in-unit washer and dryer, could be yours. This awesome location puts you in the center of it all, including 2...

www.themunchonline.com

themunchonline.com

1738 T Street, NW #2

2 bed 1 bath on beautiful T St. in Dupont Circle with Balcony - Large 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on tree-lined T Street in Dupont Circle. Outdoor balcony, decorative fireplace. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Hardwood flooring, With a walk score of 97, it's a walker's paradise to restaurants, shops, parks, and entertainment.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

5225 Pooks Hill Road #805S

Gorgeous UPDATED 1BD/1BA with Balcony - All Utilities Included - Spacious and Private place to call "Home" - 1BD/1BA condo with balcony + garage parking Features: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!. Updated Kitchen WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES and Totally Renovated Full Bathroom with custom tiles. Separate bedroom, walk in closet, galley Kitchen with...
BETHESDA, MD
themunchonline.com

4409 Emden Street

Spacious split-level with GARAGE! - Impressive split level close to Rock Creek Park hiking/biking trails, wonderful shopping, schools, RED LINE METRO (2.5 miles). Updated bathrooms, handsome wood floors throughout, freshly painted, and so much more. Private back yard wonderful for entertaining! Attached garage too!. For more information or to schedule...
SILVER SPRING, MD
themunchonline.com

8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane

"Coming Soon" Classic Colonial in CHURCHILL DISTRICT 4BD/2.5BA + 2 car garage - Updated home in Fox Hill, Potomac. Kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless appliances and nice breakfast area. Awesome 4 season sunroom steps onto patio. 2 fireplaces. Gleaming hardwood floors on both levels and beautiful slate foyer. Large living room, separate dining room and cozy family room. Huge MBR suite+3 LARGE bedrooms, finished basement. Landscaped level back yard. Located close in Potomac near recently updated Cabin John shopping center, Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac, Wildwood Shopping Center. Easy access to Walter Reed/NIH, major commuter routes, METRO, schools, parks, and great hiker/biker trail systems.
POTOMAC, MD
midcitydcnews.com

Shaw Joining Open Streets June 4

On Saturday, June 4, Seventh Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW all the way up to Florida Avenue NW will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure will be part of the District Department of Transportation’s Open Streets initiative. Started in 2019, Open Streets closes major thoroughfares for part of a day to devote streets to the people and to demonstrate how they can be enlivened by reduced auto traffic. This one-and-a-half-mile route will connect Shaw, Mount Vernon Square, Chinatown and Penn Quarter as people ride, bike, walk, socialize and participate in programming planned exclusively for Seventh Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

7514 Edmonston Rd.

5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large and bright! - Spacious house with living room, dining room, laundry room, game room/2nd living room and very large kitchen. This great house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Very large yard,. New paint and carpets. En-suite master bathroom. Eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage space....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
#Commuting#Street Parking#Public Transit#Rent#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
themunchonline.com

1243 Alabama Avenue SE

Congress Heights Gem - Charming 2BR/2BA duplex apartment close to all shopping and major commuting routes; off-street parking for 1 car; all utilities included. HCVP accepted. Absolutely no calls. Direct inquiries to mynexthome@todd-gordon.com. Location. 1243 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $2400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 05/31/2022.
AVENUE, MD
themunchonline.com

10229 Holly Hill Place

Huge 2BR 1BA basement apartment with over 2000 square feet of living space - This is a basement rental with over 2000 square feet of living space. The property owners live on the main and upper levels and have one room in the basement as a storage area that is next to the HVAC room. This 2 BR 1 BA lower-level unit that has a separate rear entrance along with a full kitchen/bar, huge dining and living room, oversize master bedroom with wood burning fireplace, grand master bathroom including a jacuzzi tub and separate shower and a second bedroom. Enjoy the amazing quiet neighborhood and close proximity to shopping, restaurants and the convenience to DC, Bethesda, Pike & Rose and more. All utilities are included in the monthly rent except cable, internet and telephone. This unit is partially furnished with a dining room table and chairs, and mattress and box spring.
POTOMAC, MD
WUSA9

National Park Service removes encampments near Union Station

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) removed the two homeless encampments located in D.C., one in Columbus Circle outside Union Station and the second at the intersection of 11th and I streets NW. The agency placed signs in Columbus Circle last month, alerting people inside the roughly two...
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

3334 WEBLEY CT - 3334 WEBLEY CT

Rarely available end unit with 4 brs, 3 baths AND den!! - Rarely available end unit with 4 brs, 3.5 baths AND den. Front of home opens out onto private common area with benches! Bright eat in kitchen that opens out onto a private patio. Credit of >680, min income>$100K, max 2 incomes to qualify, excellent references reqd. Pets case by case with additional deposit. PICS FROM BEFORE CURRENT TENANT!!! 1 assigned parking spot and additional street parking. Amenities include a pool, tot lots, basketball courts. Fantastic location - mins to 495, 66, Rt 50.
ANNANDALE, VA
themunchonline.com

2500 N Van Dorn St #214

PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM - PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM IS A HI RISE CONDOMINIUM LOCATED ON VAN DORN STREET JUST A MINUTE AWAY FROM KING STREET, 395, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND ABOUT 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM DC AND SHIRLINGTON!!!. BEST PRICE FOR AN EFFICIENCY NOW OFFERED AT $1325!!!. THIS IS A RARE FIND...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Graduation plans continue despite Lanham apartment building fire

Graduating seniors often look forward to the day they will march down the aisle and receive their diplomas or degrees. For one high school senior, there was worry over the Memorial Day weekend that a fire at the Lilly Garden Apartments in Lanham, Maryland, may have burned up a key item needed for her graduation ceremony — the robe.
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Fly your flag for DC Pride 2022

It’s time to celebrate Pride throughout D.C. DC Brau kicks off Pride on Thursday at Navy Yard’s Dacha Beer Garden with the Pride Pils Dance Party & Launch, hosted in partnership with Electric Rainbow. Happy Hour runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by a dance party from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors

It’s true I did not see a copy of Middlesex, well judge for yourself:. Ed. Note: Little Free Library located near Oyster-Adams Bilingual School. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
fox5dc.com

Off-cycle cicada stragglers start to emerge in parts of DC region

WASHINGTON - Cicada procrastinators who did not emerge with their Brood X brethren in 2021 are finally making their way above ground. Billions of the red-eyed insects arrived last May as part of the largest brood of 17-year cicadas. Most parts of the Washington, D.C. region saw massive numbers of the bugs. By June – they had mostly come and gone.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Check out these outdoor movies all summer long in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Summertime in and around the District means the return of outdoor movies for free! From drive-ins in Southeast D.C. to waterfront watching at National Harbor, the options are endless. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. Wednesday, June 1: Space Jam. Wednesday, June 8: The Princess Bride. Where: 227 Harry Thomas...
WASHINGTON, DC

