Avenue, MD

1243 Alabama Avenue SE

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongress Heights Gem - Charming 2BR/2BA duplex apartment close to...

1738 T Street, NW #2

2 bed 1 bath on beautiful T St. in Dupont Circle with Balcony - Large 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on tree-lined T Street in Dupont Circle. Outdoor balcony, decorative fireplace. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Hardwood flooring, With a walk score of 97, it's a walker's paradise to restaurants, shops, parks, and entertainment.
WASHINGTON, DC
4409 Emden Street

Spacious split-level with GARAGE! - Impressive split level close to Rock Creek Park hiking/biking trails, wonderful shopping, schools, RED LINE METRO (2.5 miles). Updated bathrooms, handsome wood floors throughout, freshly painted, and so much more. Private back yard wonderful for entertaining! Attached garage too!. For more information or to schedule...
SILVER SPRING, MD
5225 Pooks Hill Road #805S

Gorgeous UPDATED 1BD/1BA with Balcony - All Utilities Included - Spacious and Private place to call "Home" - 1BD/1BA condo with balcony + garage parking Features: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!. Updated Kitchen WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES and Totally Renovated Full Bathroom with custom tiles. Separate bedroom, walk in closet, galley Kitchen with...
BETHESDA, MD
Source of the Spring

MHP Welcomes Residents to Reopening of 515 Thayer Ave. Apartments

The Montgomery Housing Partnership marked the reopening and official re-welcoming of residents last Friday to a renovated affordable apartment building the group bought in 2016 at 515 Thayer Ave., the organization announced. The $21 million project entailed a complete renovation of each apartment, with new kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, and individual...
1656-58 Park Road NW

Renovated 1 Bedroom near Columbia Heights Metro. Call to Schedule a Tour! - This 1BR apartment in the trendy neighborhood of Mt Pleasant with an in-unit washer and dryer, could be yours. This awesome location puts you in the center of it all, including 2 Blocks to Target, Best Buy, and just steps from a main street of local restaurants, shops and eateries. You'll be just a few blocks from the Columbia Heights Metro, connecting you to major destinations across the city. For commuting and activities, this spot is close to Rock Creek Park and major public transit and travel arteries.
WASHINGTON, DC
Best Organic Food Stores in Washington DC

Living healthy requires a little bit of effort these days as you cannot find natural and organic food in every corner. Hence, it is always helpful to have a list of such spots at hand. Here is a list of the best organic food stores in Washington DC in our opinion.
WASHINGTON, DC
7514 Edmonston Rd.

5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large and bright! - Spacious house with living room, dining room, laundry room, game room/2nd living room and very large kitchen. This great house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Very large yard,. New paint and carpets. En-suite master bathroom. Eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage space....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Maryland

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Baltimore, there is a small town called Cockeysville, one of Maryland's best places to live. The city is home to 21,000 people, none of them wealthier than Jim Davis. The city's median household income doesn't exceed $65,420, and the median property value is about $333,000. However, Jim Davis won't know it.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Graduation plans continue despite Lanham apartment building fire

Graduating seniors often look forward to the day they will march down the aisle and receive their diplomas or degrees. For one high school senior, there was worry over the Memorial Day weekend that a fire at the Lilly Garden Apartments in Lanham, Maryland, may have burned up a key item needed for her graduation ceremony — the robe.
LANHAM, MD
“Our building isn’t rent controlled but is that even legal?”

I read an article a few weeks ago about crazy rent increases in Washington DC. Our rent is scheduled to go up from about 2100 to 2700 for a 12 month lease, or 3300 for a 6 month lease. If it matters, that’s just base rent and doesn’t include parking, dog fees, electric, or water… Our building isn’t rent controlled but is that even legal?”
WASHINGTON, DC
8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane

"Coming Soon" Classic Colonial in CHURCHILL DISTRICT 4BD/2.5BA + 2 car garage - Updated home in Fox Hill, Potomac. Kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless appliances and nice breakfast area. Awesome 4 season sunroom steps onto patio. 2 fireplaces. Gleaming hardwood floors on both levels and beautiful slate foyer. Large living room, separate dining room and cozy family room. Huge MBR suite+3 LARGE bedrooms, finished basement. Landscaped level back yard. Located close in Potomac near recently updated Cabin John shopping center, Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac, Wildwood Shopping Center. Easy access to Walter Reed/NIH, major commuter routes, METRO, schools, parks, and great hiker/biker trail systems.
POTOMAC, MD
Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Off-cycle cicada stragglers start to emerge in parts of DC region

WASHINGTON - Cicada procrastinators who did not emerge with their Brood X brethren in 2021 are finally making their way above ground. Billions of the red-eyed insects arrived last May as part of the largest brood of 17-year cicadas. Most parts of the Washington, D.C. region saw massive numbers of the bugs. By June – they had mostly come and gone.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax officials impose another summer clampdown on Scotts Run revelry

The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will be working collaboratively with the Fairfax County Police Department to ensure only permitted activities take place in this natural area, that people can recreate safely and that rules regarding alcohol and use of the preserve are observed. Starting Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
3115 Mt. Pleasant Street NW

Roomy 2BR in Mt Pleasant - Aesthetic: think industrial meets modern. Two roomy bedrooms and a spa like bathroom with glass shower and gorgeous tiles! Stainless appliances including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove/oven and full size washer and dryer. Mt Pleasant is a cozy neighborhood and less than 3 blocks to the Columbia Heights Metro. There are lots of food and shopping options in the area. There is a Farmers Market in Mt Pleasant and Columbia Heights. Apartment has central heat/cooling (Energy Efficient), NEST thermostat, key fob and callbox entry, TV/Cable prewired, Wifi Thermostat, and bluetooth activated unit door entry system. Luxer One package locker system, and transit screen in lobby. There is a shared community space with bike storage, two large grills and picnic tables. (Utilities are separate.) PETS ARE WELCOME! Video IG: watassarentals.
WASHINGTON, DC
The new and improved Reston Town Center!

Reston Town Center is currently under construction for a better, more modern, and contemporary space. Expanding the area for more outdoorsy activities will take quite a while to finish, but the end result will surely be worth the wait. Boston properties plans on spending millions on renovating the common area....
RESTON, VA

