ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

JetBlue delays launch of service from Boston to London

WCVB
 2 days ago

BOSTON — JetBlue passengers will have to wait a little longer for the start of direct service between Boston Logan International Airport and the two largest airports in London. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes visited Boston...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Family is forced to sleep on the floor of Gatwick Airport after their Tenerife flight was cancelled twice as mother slams easyJet for treating them like 'animals'

A mother has spoken of her 'nightmare' experience with easyJet after her flight to Tenerife was cancelled first at Manchester and then at Gatwick - leading to her family being forced to sleep on an airport floor, and treated like 'animals'. Nicola Caine, 37, from Cheshire, was due to fly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
New York State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Industry
Daily Mail

Half-term holiday hell: Families 'dumped' at the WRONG airport, kicked off overbooked flights and EasyJet loses luggage - as staff QUIT on the spot and bosses blame passengers for turning up five hours early (after telling them to)

Furious passengers have revealed their holiday hell after being kicked off 'overbooked flights', luggage bungles and families being left at the wrong airport as chaotic scenes continued to plague Britain's airline industry at the start of half-term week. Airports from Bristol to Manchester have reported huge queues of up to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD THU

British Airways has cancelled 118 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Wednesday.The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including multiple round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen, Belfast City, Edinburgh and Glasgow.Ninety-six international flights are cancelled, including links from Heathrow to Corfu, Ibiza, Istanbul and Malaga.BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice  – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Hayes
The Independent

Flight cancellations – live: easyJet and BA cancel more flights as airports brace for jubilee rush

British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week are being advised to arrive early - but not too early - to the airport, amid chaos including widespread airport queues, flight delays and cancellations.Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has cancelled at least 36 domestic and European flights on Thursday to and from its biggest base, London Gatwick airport.British Airways has cancelled more than 120 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Thursday.BA says the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice.Meanwhile, stressful airport experiences continue: at Manchester Airport, some customers are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfk Airport#London Heathrow Airport#Jfk International Airport#A321 Long Range
buckinghamshirelive.com

Airport passengers' fury as 'horrendous' holiday delays rumble on

Major UK airports are set for more days of half term holiday chaos ahead of the extended bank holiday weekend. Holidaymakers face long delays and cancellations at Gatwick, Heathrow and Stansted. Dozens of Easyjet flights have been grounded in recent days but they are not alone. It's a similar story...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Half-term travel – live: Four hour queues at Manchester Airport as easyJet and BA cancel flights

British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week face continuing travel disruption across the UK.After preemptively axing 240 flights over the weekend, easyJet cancelled two more services at the last minute from Gatwick this morning.The budget carrier’s grounding of the dawn flights to Seville and Rome was announced only an hour before they were due to depart.Meanwhile, passengers arriving at Dublin airport in the early hours of this morning continued to report long queues for security following a weekend which saw lines stretch outside the terminal, with passengers warned by the airport they could miss flights as a result.Outside...
WORLD
BBC

'Heartbroken' family's holiday cancelled at Bristol Airport

A family who found out their first holiday in three years had been cancelled after arriving at the airport say they are "heartbroken". Rachel Honey-Jones had booked the trip from Bristol Airport to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to celebrate her daughter's seventh birthday. However they found out their flight had...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
BBC

Cancelled flights: Tui customers angry over handling of travel misery

Passengers have expressed fury over what they see as poor treatment after travel giant Tui axed dozens of flights amid continued misery at UK airports. Chris Thompson, whose flight home from Turkey was cancelled minutes before departure, told the BBC that Tui's organisation was "absolutely abysmal". About 34,000 customers were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelnoire.com

Delta Air Lines Will Cut 100 Daily Flights This Summer

Summer travel is in full swing and Delta Air Lines has revealed that 100 daily flights will be cut. The airline reveals on its site, “From July 1 – Aug. 7, we’ll reduce service by approximately 100 daily departures, primarily in markets in the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.”
WEATHER
BBC

Dublin Airport: Operator announces plan to avoid queue chaos

The operator of Dublin Airport has announced measures to try to avoid a repeat of weekend chaos that caused about 1,400 people to miss flights. DAA has been under political pressure to improve its performance ahead of the June bank holiday weekend and busy summer period. Its plan focuses on...
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

The Next Big Travel App Is…Instagram?

Long has Instagram reigned as the go-to source for travel inspo, thanks to the sheer number of travel influencers, writers and photographers pedaling their best (albeit filtered) snaps to the masses. A search for #travel on the platform today yields a whopping 629 million results. It’s even been criticized for creating “unrealistic travel expectations” and “sucking the spontaneity out of travel.”
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy