Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s ‘main rival’ as he works to make his electric vehicle brand ‘the most valuable company ever’

ELON Musk has revealed that he does not consider Tesla’s main competitor to be an auto manufacturer.

The tech tycoon says the electric vehicle company's biggest rival in the future will be Big Oil firms - and has singled out the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, otherwise known as Saudi Aramco.

View of Tesla’s automobile plant, Gigafactory 3, in Shanghai, China Credit: Getty

Musk made the comment on Twitter, while replying to someone who defended him from recent criticism.

Whole Mars Catalog tweeted, “Major eye roll at shareholders hating on the guy who made them rich just because the market had a downturn.

"He told you stock price was too high. He told you recession was coming. why u ignore then get mad at him lol.”

Musk responded, “Indeed I did. However, I also think that Tesla has the potential to be the most valuable company ever. When Tesla’s market cap, making sustainable energy products, exceeds that of Aramco, producing fossil fuels, you know the future will be good for Earth.”

Saudi Aramco’s market cap is at $9.218 trillion on May 31st, while Tesla’s stands at $785.56 billion.

The US government’s fossil fuel subsidization is a major hurdle for Tesla’s progress toward catching Aramco.

These $20bn a year subsidies aim to encourage domestic energy production.

The US government awards fossil fuel subsidies in direct corporation subsidies and industry-wide tax breaks, the Environmental and Energy Study Institute reports.

The International Monetary Fund states, “Globally, fossil fuel subsidies were $5.9 trillion or 6.8 percent of GDP in 2020 and are expected to increase to 7.4 percent of GDP in 2025.”

Fossil fuel tax subsidies have received increasing criticism as Congress works to mitigate climate change damage and cap global warming to an internationally agreed-upon 35.6-degrees Fahrenheit, the Environmental and Energy Study Institute reports.

Musk can compete against Aramco by promoting other EV manufacturers.

More EVs mean less Aramco market demand.

Competing with Aramco means also means casting a wider net for Tesla.

Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, operated by Saudi Aramco, in Hawiyah, Saudi Arabia Credit: Getty

InsideEVs reports that Tesla’s product line outside of its EVs includes:

Solar panels

Solar roofs

Residential energy storage batteries

Commercial energy storage systems

A shift to sustainable driving energy is inevitable as startups like Tesla aren’t the only ones going all-in on EVs.

Legacy manufacturers across the board are expanding their EV production.

Reuters reports that Volkswagen will manufacture 800k EVs in 2022 and make half of its vehicle sales electric by 2030.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS