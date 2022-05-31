ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s ‘main rival’ as he works to make his electric vehicle brand ‘the most valuable company ever’

By Cody Carlson
 3 days ago
ELON Musk has revealed that he does not consider Tesla’s main competitor to be an auto manufacturer.

The tech tycoon says the electric vehicle company's biggest rival in the future will be Big Oil firms - and has singled out the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, otherwise known as Saudi Aramco.

View of Tesla’s automobile plant, Gigafactory 3, in Shanghai, China Credit: Getty

Musk made the comment on Twitter, while replying to someone who defended him from recent criticism.

Whole Mars Catalog tweeted, “Major eye roll at shareholders hating on the guy who made them rich just because the market had a downturn.

"He told you stock price was too high. He told you recession was coming. why u ignore then get mad at him lol.”

Musk responded, “Indeed I did. However, I also think that Tesla has the potential to be the most valuable company ever. When Tesla’s market cap, making sustainable energy products, exceeds that of Aramco, producing fossil fuels, you know the future will be good for Earth.”

Saudi Aramco’s market cap is at $9.218 trillion on May 31st, while Tesla’s stands at $785.56 billion.

The US government’s fossil fuel subsidization is a major hurdle for Tesla’s progress toward catching Aramco.

These $20bn a year subsidies aim to encourage domestic energy production.

The US government awards fossil fuel subsidies in direct corporation subsidies and industry-wide tax breaks, the Environmental and Energy Study Institute reports.

The International Monetary Fund states, “Globally, fossil fuel subsidies were $5.9 trillion or 6.8 percent of GDP in 2020 and are expected to increase to 7.4 percent of GDP in 2025.”

Fossil fuel tax subsidies have received increasing criticism as Congress works to mitigate climate change damage and cap global warming to an internationally agreed-upon 35.6-degrees Fahrenheit, the Environmental and Energy Study Institute reports.

Musk can compete against Aramco by promoting other EV manufacturers.

More EVs mean less Aramco market demand.

Competing with Aramco means also means casting a wider net for Tesla.

Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, operated by Saudi Aramco, in Hawiyah, Saudi Arabia Credit: Getty

InsideEVs reports that Tesla’s product line outside of its EVs includes:

  • Solar panels
  • Solar roofs
  • Residential energy storage batteries
  • Commercial energy storage systems

A shift to sustainable driving energy is inevitable as startups like Tesla aren’t the only ones going all-in on EVs.

Legacy manufacturers across the board are expanding their EV production.

Reuters reports that Volkswagen will manufacture 800k EVs in 2022 and make half of its vehicle sales electric by 2030.

The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
