Mets send disgruntled Dom Smith to Triple-A Syracuse

Dom Smith is headed to Syracuse.

The Mets optioned their unhappy first baseman/outfielder to the Triple-A Mets on Tuesday. The team called up pitcher Adonis Medina in a corresponding move.

Smith has been vocal in recent weeks about wanting to play more .

Dom Smith was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets. Robert Sabo

“If there’s a team out there that wants me to play and wants to let me play, I would love to play every day,” he told Newsday. “That’s just how I feel about that.”

The 26-year-old later clarified to The Post that he “didn’t come out and say I want to go somewhere else.”

Unfortunately for Smith, that’s where he’s headed. Smith will bring to Syracuse a paltry .186 batting average with zero homers and 14 RBIs through 39 games with the big-league squad this season.