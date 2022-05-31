ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Willow TV series: When is the release date?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FANS were first introduced to the world of Willow back in 1988 in George Lucas' film of the same now.

Now, Disney+ is bringing the world back to life with a modernized twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMzqr_0fw20ApA00
Disney+'s Willow is based on the 1988 film of the same name Credit: Disney +

When is the release date for Willow?

Disney+'s Willow will pick right up for the 1988 film left off and show viewers a new adventure with an unlikely group of heroes who will set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home.

During their quest, they will have to face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

The fantasy series is expected to drop on Disney+ on November 30, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kmT7_0fw20ApA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ux2K_0fw20ApA00

Who is in the cast of Willow?

Willow will see some of the original cast members reprise their iconic roles for the television adaptation.

However, it has already been revealed that Val Kilmer is not among the cast reprisals, but his character will still be a part of the series.

"Val's a huge part of this, and the first conversation I had, when Warwick and I got the green light to do this, was with Val," executive producer Jonathan Kasdan told Yahoo! Entertainment.

"We wanted his character to be a part of the story. We wanted him to be in the show."

According to ET, Kilmer wasn't able to travel to Wales to shoot Willow due to the Covid-19 pandemic but Kasdan has ensured fans that he is "in the show in a big way."

Those reprising their role include Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood and Joanne Whalley as Sorsha.

Other cast members include:

  • Ruby Cruz as Princess Kit
  • Erin Kellyman as Jade
  • Ellie Bamber as Dove

Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, and Talisa Garcia are also set to star in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tZuf_0fw20ApA00
Joanne Whalley will reprise her role as Sorsha Credit: Disney +

How can I watch the Willow movie?

Fans still have a few months to go before they can watch Disney+'s Willow, but they are able to stream the original film in preparation.

The 1988 classic is available to stream now on Disney+ and through Amazon Prime Video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m71Zz_0fw20ApA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkJ1s_0fw20ApA00

Subscriptions start at $7.99 per month with a yearly subscription option available for $79.99.

Disney+ is also included in the Hulu bundle along with ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
Person
Tony Revolori
Person
Joanne Whalley
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Warwick Davis
Person
Jonathan Kasdan
The US Sun

My bloke gave me my dream proposal at Disneyland… but it was ruined by a member of staff – I can’t believe what they did

A THEME park employee has earned the ire of the internet after interrupting a proposal at Disneyland Paris. In a video shared by the couple’s best friend, a man can be seen getting down on his knee, while taking a ring box from his pocket. In the background is the film franchise’s iconic Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her

JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on. But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Yahoo
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
465K+
Followers
27K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy