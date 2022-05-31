Memorial Day ceremonies honor those 'we will never forget'

Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Verba Meteer, age 90, passed away at her Rocklin home on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022. Verba was born July 11, 1931 in Bryce, AZ, the daughter of Leslie Parker Johnston and Zara Lamoreaux. She was the 5th of 7 children. The family moved to Mesa, AZ when Verba was twelve years old. She lived in Mesa until she was married to Russell Clair Meteer on August 14, 1953 in Maryland. Verba and Russell were sealed in the Mesa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 25 of the same year. Verba and Russell lived in several locations through the years: Mesa, AZ; South Pasadena, CA; San Jose, CA; Seattle, WA; Salt Lake City, UT; White Plains, NY; Moraga, CA; Saratoga, CA; Rocklin, CA. They had seven children, 33 grandchildren and 59 great grandchildren – all of whom Verba adored greatly. As senior couple missionaries for the Church, Verba and Russell served together in Manchester, England, Salt Lake City, UT, and Roseville, CA. They were also ordinance workers at the Oakland and Sacramento Temples. Verba was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, as well as her son, David. She is survived by her husband, Russell and her children: Nanette (daughter in law), Marla (Dave) Wharton, Valori Meteer, Steven (MaryEllen) Meteer, Michael (Silenia) Meteer, Mark (Karen) Meteer, and Sam (Susen) Meteer.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO