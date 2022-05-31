ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Memorial Day ceremonies honor those 'we will never forget'

By Bill Poindexter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePFC Jesse D. Mizener is one of 55 names on the Auburn Area War Memorial at New Auburn Cemetery. Mizener died of injuries suffered in a heavy mortar attack near Baghdad on Jan. 7, 2004. He received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his sacrifice, and on Monday, his family...

Scot Olan Wilson 6/7/1959 - 5/21/2022

Scot Wilson passed away May 21, 2022. He was born in Sacramento on June 7, 1959. He spent most of his life in rural Lincoln. Preceded in death by his father, John H. Wilson. He is survived by his children: Tommy Wilson, Johnny Wilson and Vanessa Wilson; grandson, Everett Wilson-Shelgren; sister, Keri Scott; and mother, Lois Owsley. He grew up loving baseball and was a big fan of the Giants; loved fishing; nature, birds, ducks; and western novels by Louis L'amour and Zane Grey. He often said he was born in the wrong era. He was a licensed contractor until his health failed. Services are private.
LINCOLN, CA
Paul Merriam 9/4/1943 - 5/25/2022

Former Auburn resident Paul Merriam passed away on May 25 after a serious fall. Paul was born to Cliff and June Merriam on September 4, 1943 in Sacramento. Paul spent his childhood and teenage years roaming the countryside of Auburn with a steadfast gaggle of friends, oftentimes taking part in a variety of questionable antics just to annoy the local constabulary like racing his prized ’57 Chevy on city streets and shooting at telephone lines with his father’s .22 rifle.
AUBURN, CA
Rods & Relics' downtown Lincoln Car Show is Saturday

Downtown Lincoln will be buzzing with visitors Saturday checking out the Rods & Relics Downtown Lincoln Car Show with 400-plus vehicles, and food and product vendor booths. From 7 am. To 3 p.m. Saturday, vehicles from Northern California, Southern California, Oregon and Nevada will be showcased. Boy Scout Troop Number...
LINCOLN, CA
Rock climber takes on Matterhorn to raise awareness, funds for glioblastoma research

Jeff Lindgren has always been a climber. He climbed Yosemite the day after his wedding. He and Margaret were married at 11 o’clock on 11-11-2019. “We got married in Yosemite, so I brought my ropes,” Lindgren said early this week from Murphy’s Gate along Highway 49 in Auburn, just before another training run down to the American River and right back up.
AUBURN, CA
Historic Folsom concert series begins

The Folsom Historic District will be home to live music and free fun starting this Thursday, June 2, as the 2022 Twilight Concert Series. The Zittel Family Amphitheater in Historic Folsom is ready for for this year’s summer series, complete with more shade for patrons as well as performers with the recently completion of the shade structures over the facility.
FOLSOM, CA
Stephanie D Band – A Tribute to Carole King matinée at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

Stephanie D Band – A Tribute to Carole King When/where: Sunday, June 5, at The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley. Doors open at 3 p.m. Show at 4 p.m. Tickets: $45-60, thecenterforthearts.org Information: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/stephanie-d-band-a-tribute-to-carole-king/ or 530-274-8384. Starbright Entertainment presents the...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Verba Beth Johnston Meteer 7/11/1931 - 5/28/2022

Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Verba Meteer, age 90, passed away at her Rocklin home on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022. Verba was born July 11, 1931 in Bryce, AZ, the daughter of Leslie Parker Johnston and Zara Lamoreaux.  She was the 5th of 7 children. The family moved to Mesa, AZ when Verba was twelve years old. She lived in Mesa until she was married to Russell Clair Meteer on August 14, 1953 in Maryland. Verba and Russell were sealed in the Mesa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 25 of the same year. Verba and Russell lived in several locations through the years: Mesa, AZ; South Pasadena, CA; San Jose, CA; Seattle, WA; Salt Lake City, UT; White Plains, NY; Moraga, CA; Saratoga, CA; Rocklin, CA. They had seven children, 33 grandchildren and 59 great grandchildren – all of whom Verba adored greatly. As senior couple missionaries for the Church, Verba and Russell served together in Manchester, England, Salt Lake City, UT, and Roseville, CA. They were also ordinance workers at the Oakland and Sacramento Temples. Verba was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, as well as her son, David. She is survived by her husband, Russell and her children: Nanette (daughter in law), Marla (Dave) Wharton, Valori Meteer, Steven (MaryEllen) Meteer, Michael (Silenia) Meteer, Mark (Karen) Meteer, and Sam (Susen) Meteer.
ROCKLIN, CA
Edge of Summer continues traditions of racing in Roseville on June 4

All American Speedway will celebrate the fifth year of promotion by Bill McAnally Racing and the 68th year of motorsports competition in Roseville with the Edge of Summer this Saturday night, June 4. Throw it back to the 1980s and summers spent at the speedway with seven main events of...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Foresthill FFA student Cantrell is named state champion

Foresthill High School junior Kelly Cantrell won first place individually at the FFA Cal Poly State Forestry Judging finals May 6-7 in San Luis Obispo. The Foresthill High school Forestry team earned second place overall. The team competed Plant ID, Tool ID, Tree measurement, acreage, maps and compass, and knowledge.
FORESTHILL, CA
Johns wins bass fishing tournament

Folsom resident Luke Johns, 22, won the prestigious Wild West Bass Trail Apex Spartan 580 on the Columbia River in Oregon on May 20. Johns, a 2017 graduate of Vista del Lago, was excited to participate in the invitational-only tournament, held in the memory of Aaron Martens, a pro fisherman from Alabama who won three Angler of the Year titles and three Bass U.S. Open championships. Martens died in November after battling brain cancer for 580 days.
FOLSOM, CA
1 killed, 1 injured in Orangevale crash

One person was killed and another injured after a two car crash in Orangevale Tuesday night. The details of how the crash occurred are still under investigation and have have not been released at this time. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a collision on the 6800 block of Hazel Avenue near the Orangevale Community Center shortly after 9:24 p.m. Tuesday.
ORANGEVALE, CA
Single story Folsom home on the market shines with updates

This week’s Telegraph home of the week is a great single-story home in the heart of Folsom in a well-established community. Located at 135 Teceira Way, this home is listed by Priscilla Jensen of Folsom’s Legends Real Estate for an asking price of $799,000. According to Jensen’s listing,...
FOLSOM, CA
South Placer high school seniors graduate this week

It’s high school graduation week in south Placer, starting last Saturday with Del Oro High School’s commencement ceremony and ending Friday with Rocklin and Roseville schools. Graduation ceremonies for the Rocklin and Roseville schools were after press time. We’ll run photos next week. Thursday’s commencement ceremony in...
ROCKLIN, CA
Placer County CEO Leopold terminated

Placer County Executive Officer Todd Leopold was given a 30-day notice of termination with cause Friday during a Placer County Board of Supervisors special meeting. Friday’s closed session was to discuss the agenda item of Leopold’s Evaluation of Performance, Discipline or Dismissal under Government Code §54957(b)(1):. Leopold...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Folsom Lake reaches 88 percent capacity

While the lack of snowpack in the mountains won’t produce enough runoff to sustain it, Folsom Lake is a beautiful blue sight to residents and boaters right now. As of today, the reservoir has reached its highest point of year, at 88 percent to capacity. The current numbers have...
FOLSOM, CA
Voting begins for the Folsom Telegraph's 2022 Best of the Best awards

Voting is officially underway for the Folsom Telegraph's 2022 Best of the Best Awards. Voting is online, so cast your votes for all your local favorites and tell your friends! To vote for Folsom businesses, people and places go to http://bob.goldcountrymedia.com/folsom . To vote for El Dorado Hills businesses, people and places go to http://bob.goldcountrymedia.com/edh .

