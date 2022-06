Hello, aging studies students! I am so excited to congratulate you on the end of another school year and welcome you to the beginning of a new adventure. Some of your journeys today are leading you into a new territory of leadership and others are celebrating a milestone. I have grown so much throughout these last two years, and all of you have grown with me. Like many of you, it was a long road to get here. I fought to stand here, and it means so much to be a graduating graduate student. Our field right now is small, but it is growing. Whether you realize it or not, we are going to be the leaders of an industry that impacts the lives of so many people.

