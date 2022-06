I’ve lived in Summit County for over 35 years now. … Guess what that gets me; tired!. I came here, as most did, to be a ski bum and succeeded on the bum part, according to Mum. I “wasted” my Juris Doctor degree and Master of Business Administration degree on this county by working for companies that only value their margins.

