Sacramento Public Library to provide free meals for kids this summer

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting Tuesday June 14, the Sacramento Public Library is going to provide free meals to kids 18 and under this summer at 13 locations.

Lunch at the Library ‘ will occur for children while school is out through August 5. Children can receive their meals at 13 library locations on Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Meals are available at the following library locations:

Lunch at the Library is a project is a state funded project in partnership with the California State Library and the California Library Association

Summer Meals at the Library is done in partnership with Elk Grove Unified School District and Natomas Unified School District.

