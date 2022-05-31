Genesis heralds arrival of ‘national brand’ with purchase of two more health clubs

Genesis Health Club has acquired two new facilities and an exclusive contract with The Villages, an influential retirement community in central Florida.

The Villages, named the fastest-growing U.S. metro area by the Census Bureau from 2010 to 2020, boasted a population of 81,444 residents in 2020.

Wichita-based Genesis announced the purchase of Spanish Springs and Brownwood health clubs from MVP Athletic Clubs Tuesday, calling the contract a “symbolic milestone” that represents the company’s “arrival as a national brand.”

“We went from a locally owned Kansas company to a national brand; it’s been quite a ride,” Genesis owner and President Rodney Steven said in a news release.

With the acquisition, Genesis owns 59 clubs, including in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Colorado and Nebraska. The company opened its first club in west Wichita in 1986, and now has eight Wichita locations, including two gyms purchased from Vasa in May.

The release characterizes the Genesis business model as “acquiring health clubs and revitalizing them through new equipment, remodels, and added features and amenities.”

“One by one, we purchased legacy landmark facilities, found strategic acquisitions, and remodeled aging clubs into beautiful new Taj Mahals, surpassing their former glory,” Steven said. “It’s what we do, and we have big plans for The Villages! It’s such a vibrant community, and we can’t wait to help bring even more fun and fitness to the residents over the years.”

The announcement comes weeks after the Wichita City Council voted May 17 to sue Genesis . The suit seeks to recover roughly $425,000 the company owes for city-funded improvements of the private health club Genesis ran on the second floor of Wichita Ice Center. Genesis managed the ice center in a decade-long public-private partnership that ended poorly because of maintenance complaints and outstanding debts.