WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Palm Beach County until 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Potential Tropical Cyclone One is still bringing heavy rain to South Florida Saturday morning. The storm itself remains disorganized and has not yet created a low level center of circulation. However, it is still bringing very heavy rainfall to the area this morning. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for eastern Palm Beach County through 11:00 a.m. and for parts of the Treasure Coast until 11:30 a.m.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO