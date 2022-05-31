ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Prince William police searching for suspects in Dumfries shooting incident

By Ivy Tan
 3 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still searching for the suspects connected to a shooting on Friday in Prince William County.

Officers responded to the scene on the 4000 block of Jasper Loop in Dumfries on May 27 at 4:12 p.m. following reports from residents that they heard multiple gunshots being fired. According to these reports, a white BMW sedan and three unknown males were seen fleeing the area after the shots were heard.

During their survey of the area, police found an unoccupied vehicle parked in front of a residence that appeared to sustain damage as a result of being struck by projectiles. A canine search at the site was unsuccessful in locating any suspects. Police also found shell casings in the grass between two nearby homes during their search of the area.

No injuries or additional property damage have been reported at this time.

Anyone who may have additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact Prince Willliam Police at 703-792-6650 , or Crime Stoppers at 703-792-7000 .

