Presque Isle, ME

Presque Isle Memorial Day Parade

By WAGM News
wagmtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Presque Isle recognized the day with two ceremonies and a parade. Lots of waves and smiles as people lined Main Street Presque Isle...

www.wagmtv.com

The Maine Writer

Weekend events in Maine

Maine knows how to have fun with our festivals and fairs, and like many states, most of them were canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic. I'm happy to share the good news that fairs and festivals are returning this summer and fall, and I will share details on these events. One such event I wanted to recommend that you check out if you haven't previously is the Black Fly Festival in the town of Milo, Maine.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Free Propane BBQ Tank Fill-Up In Lincoln

First, the event is two weeks from today. On Friday, June 17th between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. R.H. Foster Lincoln Energy Services will be celebrating its grand opening. At that time, they will be offering free propane tank fill-ups (20 lbs or less) while supplies last. And it is one fill-up per household.
LINCOLN, ME
wagmtv.com

Some ATV Trails in the Northern Part of the County are shutting down until Friday

Frenchville, Maine (WAGM) - Some towns in the Northern Part of the County are shutting down some of the ATV Trails until Friday. Due to the Precipitation from the weekend, the ATV trails in Frenchville, Saint Agatha, and Madawaska are closing until Friday. The Presidents of each club recently got together, and decided it was best to close the trails until the trails dried up.
FRENCHVILLE, ME
wagmtv.com

County AG Report: Mosquito Prevention

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Warmer weather brings more opportunities to get outside and enjoy, but also brings the return to mosquito season. These pests continue to be a nuisance for outdoor lovers all season. In this week’s County AG Report, Rob Koenig sat down with a couple of experts on how to deal with mosquitoes, and what steps everyone can take to mitigate the problem.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Koreans Arrive in Houlton to Pray for America

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Residents of Aroostook County are used to seeing people from away come to the county for a visit. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard caught up with a group that has come from a little farther than usual. In 1973, evangelist Billy Graham visited South Korea. He spent...
wagmtv.com

Fort Kent Man Arrested After Standoff

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - A Fort Kent Man has been arrested following a standoff with police this afternoon. Around 3 P.M. The Fort Kent Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance outside of a residence on East Main Street. According to police, an officer observed 24-year-old Kobe Hafford from...
FORT KENT, ME
wagmtv.com

Madawaska seniors prepare for the end of the year

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -As you know seniors in our local high schools are rapidly approaching graduation. Making decisions about a career can be a major challenge for them. Our friends at WOWL recently spoke to local staff and students to find out more about their plans. As you all know...
MADAWASKA, ME
wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday evening, everyone!. It was another nice day today, with pleasant conditions and just a touch on the warmer side! Most of us reached the lower-70s for our highs today. Tomorrow, we’ll begin to see a few changes - as clouds increase through the...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

New Changes to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Changes are coming to the emergency rental assistance program. Maine housing has announced these guideline changes go into effect June 1st. The Emergency Rental Assistance program was started in 2020, after the pandemic began, to help people with rent and other bills, like electricity, water, heating and sewer. Since it started, the program has given out more than 13 million dollars to Aroostook County landlords and vendors. Now the guidelines are changing as of June 1st. These boil down to four main changes. The first is income.
wagmtv.com

Paxlovid used to treat Covid

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Some treatment options are now available for people to take if they test positive for Covid. Dr. Brian Griffin of the Houlton Regional Hospital says, “The goals of treatment are to reduce hospitalizations and deaths is our real goal, not so much to get you better faster, although that’s great if that happens. There’s really three main drugs that are useful as an outpatient and in order of usefulness, at least the current recommendations. The first one is called Paxlovid, which is an oral drug that’s a two drug combination. They’re both actually anti virals, one is to fight off the Covid and the other is to actually make the drug stay long enough because your body would break it down too fast, helps to keep it around in your body long enough to be effective. So, that ones shown to be quite effective in studies to reduce risk of hospitalization or death by 87%, 89% actually in current studies. The big draw back to this is because of the second drug, which increases the levels of the first drug, it also can effect other medications patients are on. So, there’s a lot of drug interactions. Effective if you use it within five days of the symptoms. So, again, the importance of any of these treatments is the earlier the better. Recently in the news, you probably have seen something about rebound infections with Paxlovid coming up. It’s hard to know what to do with it. So far, the rebound infections seem to be much milder. Haven’t seen anyone get hospitalized by a rebound infection, but the key is, if you do happen to get sick after being on Paxlovid, you can consider yourself infectious and you would isolate just like you did previously. There is no current recommendation to repeat treatments of Paxlovid either.”
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Hospitals see decrease in PCR tests as home testing goes up

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -As the availability and popularity of home tests rise, hospitals are seeing a decrease in the amount of PCR tests they are performing, but is that a good thing?. Dr. Erik St. Pierre of Northern Maine Medical Center says, “The home testing defiantly makes it easier...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wgan.com

Maine man charged with leaving the scene of fatal crash in Danforth

Two people have been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Danforth. Police say 35-year-old Rian Moore and 28-year-old Mikayla Lowell, both of Danforth, were arrested Friday morning. The arrests came following an investigation into a crash on Sunday that claimed the life of 50-year-old Don Charette of Frenchville....
DANFORTH, ME
wagmtv.com

Lucas Levesque reacts to being inducted into USCAA Hall of Fame

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Former University of Maine Fort Kent Soccer Coach Lucas Levesque will be inducted into the USCAA National Hall of Fame on Sunday night. Levesque led the Bengals to six national Championships in 7 years. Levesque:” To be able to be enshrined with the USCAA and...
FORT KENT, ME

