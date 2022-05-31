Presque Isle Memorial Day Parade

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Some treatment options are now available for people to take if they test positive for Covid. Dr. Brian Griffin of the Houlton Regional Hospital says, “The goals of treatment are to reduce hospitalizations and deaths is our real goal, not so much to get you better faster, although that’s great if that happens. There’s really three main drugs that are useful as an outpatient and in order of usefulness, at least the current recommendations. The first one is called Paxlovid, which is an oral drug that’s a two drug combination. They’re both actually anti virals, one is to fight off the Covid and the other is to actually make the drug stay long enough because your body would break it down too fast, helps to keep it around in your body long enough to be effective. So, that ones shown to be quite effective in studies to reduce risk of hospitalization or death by 87%, 89% actually in current studies. The big draw back to this is because of the second drug, which increases the levels of the first drug, it also can effect other medications patients are on. So, there’s a lot of drug interactions. Effective if you use it within five days of the symptoms. So, again, the importance of any of these treatments is the earlier the better. Recently in the news, you probably have seen something about rebound infections with Paxlovid coming up. It’s hard to know what to do with it. So far, the rebound infections seem to be much milder. Haven’t seen anyone get hospitalized by a rebound infection, but the key is, if you do happen to get sick after being on Paxlovid, you can consider yourself infectious and you would isolate just like you did previously. There is no current recommendation to repeat treatments of Paxlovid either.”

