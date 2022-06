There's something to be said about the realism that Pokémon GO tries to achieve. In trying to fulfill Pokémon fans' childhood dreams of becoming a Pokémon master in real life, the game's ARG format truly livens up the traditional catching and battling experience that the franchise is known for. But unlike a certain perpetually-12-year-old anime protagonist, we don't have time to travel across the world to encounter region-specific Pokémon in GO. To that end, some fans try to spoof.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO