The Ethereum price prediction reveals that ETH faces the key support as the market price follows the downward movement. As the market opens today, after touching the resistance level of $1842, ETH/USD drops with a bearish bias. The coin opens at $1832, and it is currently dropping towards the support level of $1700 below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. According to the daily chart, it is likely for the coin to face more sellers below the lower boundary of the channel.

RETAIL ・ 21 HOURS AGO