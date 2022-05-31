ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Arizona high school students competing on Broadway for national musical theater awards

Cover picture for the articleMARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Arizona teens are heading to the Big Apple to compete in the Jimmy Awards, a national competition for students in musical theater. Hundreds of musical theater students in the Valley...

12 News

ASU Gammage announces 2022-2023 season

TEMPE, Ariz. — Broadway is coming back to desert for ASU Gammage's 2022-2023 season. The curtain officially lifted on the Gammage stage last year after many cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were cautiously let back into the theater following safety protocols. PREVIOUS: Broadway returns to...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

8 events happening in the Valley to kick off June

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Triple-digit temperatures are here to stay in the Valley, or at least until we get our first monsoon storm. So, to kick off the month of June--the official start of summer and Pride Month--here are eight things happening around the Valley. 1. First Friday. It’s a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix program trains community on sustainable food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sustainable Cooperative Food Business Training Program teaches people how to start their own garden, providing help and advice on how to successfully grow native plants that thrive in a desert environment. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative Food Business Training Program, free of charge to city residents this summer.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sid’s Garage in Phoenix serves up some unique, flavorful burgers and shakes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Idaho-based burger joint Sid’s Garage has made its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, and it’s definitely establishing itself as a foodie destination for those craving mouthwatering burgers, gargantuan shakes, and seriously creative appetizers and sides. Phoenix is the third location for the restaurant, which is well known in the Boise and Meridian communities. When I initially reported on the grand opening of Sid’s Garage on May 15, I was immediately drawn to the alluring and colorfully-crafted shakes and burgers. After reading rave reviews from Idahoans online, I had to stop in to check out a burger for myself, and sure enough, Sid’s Garage is a Burger Series destination!
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Arizona's top donut shops, according to Yelp

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. June 3 is National Donut Day and, according to Yelp, there are numerous nationally-ranked donut shops in Arizona where you can celebrate. The holiday, which was first celebrated in Chicago in 1938, commemorates the efforts of...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mixed-use production studio coming to Phoenix’s iconic Union Station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arts and entertainment company Rivulet Media has announced plans to re-purpose Phoenix’s Union Station into a 10-acre mixed-use production studio. The company says it wants to preserve the building’s history. The Spanish-Revival style designed building was built in 1923 in downtown Phoenix. It was used as an Amtrak station until 1996 when it was closed. The property is about 10-acres of land near 3rd Avenue and Jackson Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Celebrates Art in the Quad Cities

With over 100 artists representing a variety of mediums, the Tour is a beloved celebration of art in the Prescott/Quad-City area. The 15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour will run from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Featuring over 100 artists throughout the Prescott/Quad-City area, the Studio Tour will offer attendees an opportunity to visit with the artists, observe their creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art. Numerous mediums will be on display, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodworking and more. Attendees of this free, self-guided event may begin at any of the 51 locations throughout Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley or Paulden, and may visit as many as they like.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Greyson F

Day Of The Dead Themed Mexican Restaurant Opening

A new Day of the Dead restaurant is opening soon.ActionVance/Unsplash. A few months back the small restaurant Chez Gregory in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row closed up shop. While the small space had a strong following, it wasn’t enough to keep the restaurant above water, and, ultimately, it resulted in the eventual closure. However, the space has remained attractive to possible new restaurants, thanks to its house-like design (it was a former residential property at one time), and the outdoor patio area. For locals and for those who frequently visit the art district, the wait for a new restaurant to move in will be coming to an end soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Take a walk on the wild side in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) – With more than 6,000 animals from over 600 species, Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park has the most extensive exotic animal collection in Arizona. From the exotic to the endangered, the feathered to the furry, and the shy to the sly, Wildlife World Zoo Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park has one of the top diverse collections in the country, and being that it’s privately owned, it’s also one of the most successful.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
AZFamily

Get your Arizona’s Family State Forty Eight shirt now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family and t-shirt company State Forty Eight have partnered together to create a limited-edition shirt that is now available for purchase. The Arizona’s Family shirt features a custom design that highlights some of Arizona’s most iconic imagery. Saguaro, sunsets, and the state’s scenic desert landscape are displayed in the shirt’s design.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Thompson Thrift buys 68 acres in Queen Creek for $31.1M

Thompson Thrift Commercial, a wholly-owned company of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, announced today the acquisition of approximately 68 acres of land zoned for industrial development, just west of the southwest corner of Germann Road and Meridian Road in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek. The sale price was $31,082,205 ($10.46 per...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nicole Underwood

Retreat into creative inspiration at Triangle L Ranch

(ORACLE, AZ) - Many creatives become inspired by the magic of the desert. One location you can immerse yourself into that marries whimsical art and desert beauty together is at Triangle L Ranch, located in Oracle, Arizona in Pinal County. Here, imagination springs to life and is the perfect location to become inspired.
ORACLE, AZ

