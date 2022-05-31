ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Cowtown, Indian Museums Offer Access for Low-Income Families

Wichita, Kansas
Wichita, Kansas
 2 days ago
Old Cowtown Museum and Mid-America All Indian Museum (MAAIM) have both joined the Museums for All program to encourage people of all backgrounds and income levels to visit museums and build lifelong museum-going habits.

Through Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), people receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits may visit participating museums for a reduced fee, simply by presenting their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Old Cowtown Museum will offer an admission price of just $3 per person for up to four people, while the Indian Museum is waiving admission fees entirely. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 850 museums across the country. Visit museums4all.org to see participating museums.

Regular admission to Old Cowtown Museum is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for youth, $6 children aged 5-11, and children four and under get in free. Cowtown members receive free admission. Admission is free on Sundays, thanks to a generous donation from Colby Sandlian.

Regular admission to Mid-America All Indian Museum is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, military and students 13+, $3 for children aged 6-12, and children under six get in free. MAAIM members receive free admission.

