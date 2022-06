Originally published as a Plumas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 17, 2022, at approx. 0800 hrs. the Plumas County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 911 from a female reporting a male suspect entered her residence and demanded the keys to her vehicle while holding a hammer on Alder St in Quincy. The elderly female gave the suspect the keys to her vehicle. She was ordered into her bathroom where the suspect secured the bathroom door. The suspect fled the residence and took the victim’s vehicle, a blue Subaru station wagon.

20 HOURS AGO