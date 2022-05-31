ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

‘It had a lot of heart to it’: Perch Richmond in Scott’s Addition closes its doors for good

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Bjza_0fw1w2O900

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Perch, a popular Pacific-inspired restaurant and dining location, closed its doors for the last time on Saturday, May 28.

Ledesma announced the restaurant’s closure in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning .

“While the decision to close the doors on a dream was gut-wrenching, there were too many variables outside of my control over the past two years and it wasn’t worth it to continue,” Ledesma said in his post. “Perch was the most beautiful and well-executed restaurant. I am so proud of what we accomplished and the memories we made. I don’t have the words to express my gratitude to the staff and guests who stood by us while we worked tirelessly to keep the dream alive.”

Why are flags at half-staff today?
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOa3n_0fw1w2O900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkZxX_0fw1w2O900
(Photos courtesy of Perch Richmond)

Ledesma spoke with 8News Tuesday afternoon. “It was a business,” he said. “But it had a lot of heart to it.”

Ledesma first came to Richmond in 2012. He worked in a number of kitchens before opening Perch, his first restaurant, in 2018.

“When [Perch] first opened, I wanted it to be laid back fine dining,” Ledesma said. “Walk in with flip flops and enjoy good food.”

Ledesma said the last two years of the restaurant had been difficult. “It’s a big undertaking,” he said. “Labor costs, food costs, everything went up with inflation.”

Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen closes ‘indefinitely,’ doughnut business owner says

Ledesma said that while he has some new projects in the works, he will be focusing on private cooking for the time being.

“I really enjoy cooking and I want to get back to the roots of why we do what we do,” Ledesma said. “I’m not going anywhere. I just need some time to recalibrate.”

Perch is one of many restaurants and eateries that have been closing around Richmond this year. Secco Wine Bar closed in April and Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen closed just last week .

“We all want [Richmond] to be a foodie town,” Ledesma said. “Support your local restaurants.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Restaurants
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#The Doors#Food Drink#Perch Richmond#Scott S Addition#Labor
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Virginia

The state of Virginia has a rich history and a diverse landscape. From the mountains of the Shenandoah Valley to the coastline of the Chesapeake Bay, there is something for everyone to explore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
RichmondBizSense

Retired Altria executive lists Varina estate with 9-acre pond for $4.3M

One of the pricier residential listings to hit the local real estate market so far this year has come in the form of a 38-acre estate with water views near Sandston. Listed May 26 for $4.3 million, the Eberhard Pond estate includes a 7,300-square-foot house and the 9-acre namesake pond. The property is at 3535 Meadow Road on the north side of Interstate 64 in eastern Henrico County.
SANDSTON, VA
charlottesville29.com

#5: Fried Chicken Sandwich – The Fitzroy

When an expert panel of chefs, historians, and others once convened to determine Charlottesville’s signature dish, the fried chicken sandwich received strong consideration. Fried chicken has a long history in the region, and sandwiches of it are all over Charlottesville. It’s one of the deepest sandwich categories in town.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy