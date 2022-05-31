ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Announces Child Care Tax Rebate Filing Extension with Mayor Ganim and Rep. Scanlon in Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT— Today Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz joined Mayor Ganim, Rep. Scanlon, and City Council President Nieves at St. Paul’s Child Development Center to announce a 60-day filing extension on the Child Care Tax Rebate program. Signed into law earlier this month by Governor Lamont, the program will enable Connecticut families to apply for a state tax refund of up to $250 per child (for up to three children).

Anyone seeking to apply for a refund must do so through the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. The enrollment period begins on June 1, 2022 and ends on July 31, 2022. This schedule will allow qualifying families to begin receiving funds in late August. The application will be accessible on the Department of Revenue Services dedicated web page by June 1, 2022.

Residents who reported at least one dependent child under the age of 18 on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible for the extension of the Child Care Tax Refund program. The following income requirements must be satisfied to earn the maximum refund of $250 per child:

Filer Status

Income threshold

Single or Married Filing Separately

$100,000 or less

Head of Household

$169,000 or less

Married Filing Jointly

$200,000 or less

General requirements to be eligible for the refund include that applicants must:

  • Be a resident of Connecticut;
  • Have claimed at least one child as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return who was 18 years of age or younger; and
  • Meet certain income thresholds. See the above graph.

More information about the extension of the childcare tax refund may be found on the Department of Revenue Services website at www.portal.ct.gov/DRS/Credit-Programs/Child-Tax-Rebate/Overview

