A duo known as The Fabulous Parks Brothers will be making their debut at The Porch Carryout & Grill in Hillsboro on Saturday, June 4 with sets starting at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The two brothers, Jeff and John Parks, perform music by artists ranging from Cream and Tom Petty to Mississippi Delta Blues performers like Willie Dixon. “We cover a wide gamut,” said Jeff, the singer of the duo. “You would call us blues folk to blues rock to blues throughout the whole set, so that’s kind of the spectrum that we work in.”

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO