Spanaway, WA

Brother of bystander killed in Spanaway shooting asks for help finding shooter

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
SPANAWAY, Wash. — The brother of a woman who was fatally shot as she exited a convenience store at a Spanaway gas station is asking for the public’s help to find her killer.

Family members told KIRO 7 the woman who was killed was 39-year-old Angelina Palmer, a Spanaway mother with nine children and 11 siblings.

Angelina — known to her brother as Angie — was hit by a bullet during an altercation on May 26 between people in two cars that led to gunfire at a gas station in the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South.

She just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It’s shell shock. It’s completely, like she did nothing. She just existed. That’s exactly what happened. If she hadn’t existed that day, then she would not have died. And that’s not fair,” Angie’s brother, Willard Palmer, said.

“People need to step up and stop being so cowardly. You don’t pull a gun out and shoot at other people just because you had a disagreement,” said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

As of Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said no arrests have been made.

“You’re responsible for every bullet that comes out of your chamber. That is your responsibility. And for you to just blind fire and be completely reckless,” said Palmer.

Palmer said the day his sister was killed was her 39th birthday. She had spent the day celebrating with friends and was walking to the store to buy a few things.

“They took away a mom. They took away one of the best people in my life,” said Palmer.

Palmer said of the nine children Angie left behind, the oldest is 23 and the youngest is 1 year old.

He said his sister was mostly raising the children by herself.

Angie’s 20-year-old daughter is now planning her mother’s funeral. She and her family have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

“It gives her nine children and 11 other siblings to come together to say their last goodbyes to her,” said Palmer. “I’m praying with the community’s help we can find this person, because we need justice for Angelina.”

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

