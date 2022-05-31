CareFlight called after cyclist hit by truck

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A cyclist was hospitalized after they were struck by a pickup truck in Greenville Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a pickup truck was leaving a private parking lot on the 1300 block of Wagner Ave. when it collided with a person on a bicycle, dragging them several feet down the road.

The cyclist was injured, but conscious when paramedics showed up, Greenville PD said. Due to the nature of the injuries, paramedics decided to use Care Flight to transport the cyclist to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police did say some injuries were internal, however, the cyclist’s condition is unknown at this time.

