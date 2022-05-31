Tristan Thompson Parties With Drake Over Memorial Day Weekend

mega

You can take the man out of the party, but you can't take the party out of the man — which Tristan Thompson is proving.

Despite recently hinting at his attempt to learn from past mistakes and grow as an individual, the NBA pro seems unwilling to give up the partying lifestyle, as he was seen getting rowdy with Drake over Memorial Day weekend.

mega

The "One Dance" rapper offered a glimpse of the duo's big night out on Monday, May 30, taking to Instagram to share two snaps. Captioning a photo of himself standing next to Thompson by a bar with drinks and what appeared to be a hookah, Drake wrote: "I can't make plans with you I don't even know when I'm gonna see sleep."

CAITLYN JENNER, ROB KARDASHIAN & MORE: EVERYONE WHO WAS SEEMINGLY SNUBBED FROM KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER'S WEDDING

As seen in the photos taken by photographer Theo Skudra , the "Wait For U" performer stepped out for their night on the town in a silk, buttoned-down black shirt while Thompson opted for a black Balenciaga zip-up track suit.

The father-of-three's wild night out comes on the heels of what many believed was a step in the right direction regarding how he handles his relationships, especially with ex and baby mama Khloé Kardashian . On Wednesday, May 25, the Chicago Bulls player shared an inspiring message to his Instagram Story that read: "Growth requires us to leave something behind . It can be habits, careers, beliefs, even people. Make space for grief in the process of growth."

Hopefully Kardashian isn't holding her breath when it comes to seeing real growth from Thompson, who has publicly cheated on her several times, with the most recent public scandal resulting in the birth of a baby boy. OK! reported Thompson previously stepped out on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter, True , 4, and then again with Kylie Jenner 's ex-BFFL Jordyn Woods .

mega

While Kardashian called it quits with the father of her child for a period of time after he kissed Woods, the two grew close again during the pandemic and ultimately reconciled. And while more cheating allegations ran rampant over the course of their second shot at a relationship, The Kardashians star remained by her man's side — that was until they broke up once again in June 2021.

THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY'S SEXIEST MOMENTS FROM 2022 SO FAR: PHOTOS

Meanwhile, she secretly gave him one more try in the fall of 2021, but everything came crashing down again when news broke in December of last year that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while the two were seemingly still together . After vehemently denying the claims and declaring a paternity test be done, Thompson confirmed in January that he was in fact the father and apologized to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for all he's put her through.

Though the former flames are no longer an item , the reality star recently praised him for being a good person and great father to their child while emphasizing he's just a bad partner for her.