ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tristan Thompson Parties With Drake Over Memorial Day Weekend

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Rt82_0fw1t54X00
mega

You can take the man out of the party, but you can't take the party out of the man — which Tristan Thompson is proving.

Despite recently hinting at his attempt to learn from past mistakes and grow as an individual, the NBA pro seems unwilling to give up the partying lifestyle, as he was seen getting rowdy with Drake over Memorial Day weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MS38P_0fw1t54X00
mega

The "One Dance" rapper offered a glimpse of the duo's big night out on Monday, May 30, taking to Instagram to share two snaps. Captioning a photo of himself standing next to Thompson by a bar with drinks and what appeared to be a hookah, Drake wrote: "I can't make plans with you I don't even know when I'm gonna see sleep."

CAITLYN JENNER, ROB KARDASHIAN & MORE: EVERYONE WHO WAS SEEMINGLY SNUBBED FROM KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER'S WEDDING

As seen in the photos taken by photographer Theo Skudra , the "Wait For U" performer stepped out for their night on the town in a silk, buttoned-down black shirt while Thompson opted for a black Balenciaga zip-up track suit.

The father-of-three's wild night out comes on the heels of what many believed was a step in the right direction regarding how he handles his relationships, especially with ex and baby mama Khloé Kardashian . On Wednesday, May 25, the Chicago Bulls player shared an inspiring message to his Instagram Story that read: "Growth requires us to leave something behind . It can be habits, careers, beliefs, even people. Make space for grief in the process of growth."

Hopefully Kardashian isn't holding her breath when it comes to seeing real growth from Thompson, who has publicly cheated on her several times, with the most recent public scandal resulting in the birth of a baby boy. OK! reported Thompson previously stepped out on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter, True , 4, and then again with Kylie Jenner 's ex-BFFL Jordyn Woods .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152fle_0fw1t54X00
mega

While Kardashian called it quits with the father of her child for a period of time after he kissed Woods, the two grew close again during the pandemic and ultimately reconciled. And while more cheating allegations ran rampant over the course of their second shot at a relationship, The Kardashians star remained by her man's side — that was until they broke up once again in June 2021.

THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY'S SEXIEST MOMENTS FROM 2022 SO FAR: PHOTOS

Meanwhile, she secretly gave him one more try in the fall of 2021, but everything came crashing down again when news broke in December of last year that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while the two were seemingly still together . After vehemently denying the claims and declaring a paternity test be done, Thompson confirmed in January that he was in fact the father and apologized to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for all he's put her through.

Though the former flames are no longer an item , the reality star recently praised him for being a good person and great father to their child while emphasizing he's just a bad partner for her.

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Slams Tristan For Not Giving Her A Heads Up About Paternity Drama: ‘That’d Be Nice’

An upcoming episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians will explore the drama between Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 31. Khloe appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and elaborated more on how she found out that the NBA star fathered a child with another woman. According to Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian was filming a scene with her ex Kanye West and their kids when she saw the news online, and then informed Khloe about what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Rob isn't on The Kardashians because he's living the Dream as a 10/10 dad

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021 and KUWTK fans were heartbroken when the news broke that the family would no longer be appearing on the E! Entertainment show. However, the Kar-Jenners didn’t go away for long and had a trick up their sleeve in the form of a brand new series on Hulu. The Kardashians launched on April 14th, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Jordyn Woods
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Drake
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T Snaps Thirst Traps For Coco Austin On Their Bahamas Vacation

Ice-T is fulfilling his duties as Coco Austin's Instagram husband on their family vacation. As Hollywood Life reports, the couple has been on a trip to the Bahamas with their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, sharing plenty of social media content with their friends and fans, although some of it has raised more eyebrows than intended.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Memorial Day Weekend#Instagram Story
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
Elite Daily

Kourtney “Hysterically Cried” After Breaking Her $1M Engagement Ring

Once upon a time, when the Kardashians were still on E!, Kim Kardashian cried after losing her diamond earring in the ocean, and Kourtney Kardashian replied, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” I have a feeling that Kim might be holding that moment over her sister’s head at the moment. During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney broke her engagement ring, and her reaction was just as intense as Kim’s. (To be fair, the ring was from Travis Barker, the love of her life, and worth $1 million. Kim’s earring was “only” $75,000.)
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

60K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy