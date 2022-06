I wonder if South Laguna and naturally Village Laguna have reconsidered their option to have a fire station located within their area given the tragic circumstances with the fire in Laguna Niguel. Only fate had the wind blow in their direction rather than into Laguna Beach itself. In either case, having a professional team of first responders within short proximity often can make a difference in mitigating a situation. Another point to consider is vegetation. Of course Laguna has its group who worship eucalyptus trees but in this case from the footage on television it seemed that the fire area had quite a few palm trees. These trees of course have lacy fronds that blow in the wind, some with their feather-like, fine tips quickly burn and float as hot embers which can spread fires and did in this case.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO