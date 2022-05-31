27-Year-Old Man Injured In Shooting Early Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A shooting in San Francisco early Monday morning left a 27-year-old man injured, according to police. The shooting was reported at 2:23 a.m. in the 500 block of Howard Street following a physical altercation between...
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield police officers found a man dead in a garage on Tuesday in an incident that is being investigated as a homicide. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Sao Loa. Police learned of the incident after a stabbing victim showed up at a local hospital. Officers then responded to the 1200 […]
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department arrested a man who burglarized a junior high school multiple times. Officers took the man into custody after chasing him through the school while he rode an electric skateboard, police said. Police were first notified of the burglary around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday at Hopkins Junior High […]
The corners around the intersection of 8th and Mission streets in San Francisco's SoMa district are an increasingly dangerous place to be, and two more people were shot there early Wednesday. SFPD Investigations Commander R. Vaswani reported that the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at 8th and...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning.
Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area.
At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released at this point.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement. The update […]
SAN MATEO -- An ex-con being sought for a March kidnapping at knifepoint at a Belmont park was arrested in San Francisco Wednesday, police said.On March 10, Belmont police chased a vehicle that failed to yield while heading north on U.S. Highway 101. The chase ended near state Highway 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard and the driver fled the vehicle on foot towards Fiesta Meadows Park. According to San Mateo police, the suspect got into an occupied vehicle, held a knife to the driver's stomach, and forced her to drive him to the San Mateo Medical Center.Later, a witness told police...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man died after being stabbed in the Tenderloin Wednesday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said. The stabbing happened in the area of Turk and Jones Streets. Officers were called to the incident at 10:21 a.m. After arriving on scene, police called medics to the scene who took the victim […]
SALINAS (BCN) Salinas police said a 29-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in a northeast neighborhood of the city. Officers responded to a 2:55 p.m. report of a shooting near the intersection of North Sanborn Road and Del Monte Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a 7:23 p.m. Facebook post from Salinas Police Department.
An armed security guard fatally shot a man in the Mission District early Wednesday morning. Witnesses say the shooting was an act of self defense. In a statement released Wednesday, police said they responded to the area of Utah and 16th streets at about 4:07 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. They located the security guard, the wounded man and witnesses upon arrival.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Around 4:07 a.m. officers responded to the area of 16th and Utah streets after reports of shots fired and found an armed security guard. “Witnesses reported that the security guard, an adult male, was […]
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A private security guard in San Francisco's Mission District shot and killed a man who allegedly lunged at him with a knife early Wednesday morning.According to San Francisco police, the incident took place around 4:07 a.m. in the area of 16th and Utah Streets.Officers initially responded to the scene to investigate a report of shots being fired. Once there, they located an armed security guard who was working in the area and a man suffering from a gunshot wound.Emergency crews arrived on the scene, but despite their life-saving efforts, the wounded man died of his injuries.Witnesses told officers that the guard was on patrol when he was confronted by the man, who for some reason charged at the security guard with a knife.The security guard fired at least one shot, striking the man. The security guard remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone will information about the shooting was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
On May 30th, Berkeley Police officers arrested a teenage boy after receiving a tip that the teen had been recruiting other high school students to participate in a mass shooting and/or bombing at Berkeley High School. On Saturday, May 21st, we received a tip that a 16-year-old boy had attempted...
Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams previously gave the officer who shot and killed Sean Monterrosa a notice of intended discipline he would be terminated. However, an outside hearing officer has now recommended otherwise.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – San Francisco police said they're investigating a shooting in San Francisco early Monday morning that left a 27-year-old man injured.The shooting was reported at 2:23 a.m. in the 500 block of Howard Street following a physical altercation between several people, police said.Someone fired two shots at the victim, who was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.The suspected shooter remains at large and no description of the suspect was immediately released by San Francisco police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
The man accused of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a Home Depot store in San Jose was back in court Wednesday. Dillyn Jaycruz Gogue, 27, faces numerous charges including arson for the April 9 fire, but also faces possible jail time for other alleged crimes, including thefts at other establishments that same day.
SAN FRANCISCO - Two Oakland men were shot in San Francisco and are expected to survive, police said. Investigations Cmdr. R. Vaswani tweeted that the double shooting was reported Thursday just before 1 a.m. at 8th and Mission streets. Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No further details were released.
