One of the classic sounds of spring is the roar of a lawnmower. But, if the students in Britt Crow-Miller’s environmental education course, NRC 597 EE, have any say, the sound of lawn care at UMass Amherst may soon be “baaaaaaa!” That’s because Crow-Miller and her class have teamed up with students from both lecturer Kelly Klingler’s wildlife conservation courses (NRC 211 and 261) and the UMass Amherst Wildlife Camera project, as well as the students in art historian Margaret Vickery’s History of Sheep in Art and Landscape to reimagine the UMass Amherst landscape.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO