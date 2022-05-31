ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
51-Year-Old Man Dies In Highway 101 Crash Early Sunday

SAN JOSE (BCN) A 51-year-old man died when his vehicle veered off U.S. Highway 101 and struck a tree in San Jose over the weekend, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. The crash was...

SFGate

Update: 32-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck By Vehicle Thursday Night

DANVILLE (BCN) A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Danville on Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. The pedestrian, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as...
DANVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Casualty Head-On Crash Near Antioch

Accident on Highway 160 Kills One Driver and Injures Four People. A head-on crash north of Antioch involving two vehicles resulted in a fatality and four injuries. Drunk driving was believed to have contributed to the crash. The accident occurred on May 29 as a San Ramon man, 38, in a Mazda, was traveling at high speed along southbound Highway 160 near the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Passengers in the vehicle included three minors, a teenage girl and two small boys, neither of which were in car seats or wearing restraints.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner ID's hang glider who died in Milpitas park

MILPITAS, Calif. - The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identified the man who died in a hang gliding accident as 58-year-old David Jacob of Fremont. Jacob died May 30 of blunt force injuries while tandem hang-gliding at Monument Peak in Milpitas' Ed R. Levin County Park. The pair took off...
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

Man who died in Milpitas hang-gliding accident identified

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
MILPITAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

BOLO: Missing at-risk 71-year-old man last seen in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing at-risk 71-year-old man last seen at 11:10 a.m. in San Jose. Bill Truong is listed at 5'6, weighing 140 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on S White Road and Florence Avenue. Truong is believed The post BOLO: Missing at-risk 71-year-old man last seen in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police: Cop kills 13-year-old who crashed into patrol car

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio fatally shot a 13-year-old who was driving a suspected stolen car early Friday and rammed it into a marked patrol car, officials said. In a statement, police say officers were answering a report of multiple gunshots fired about 1:30 a.m. when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTVU FOX 2

Female pedestrian struck and killed by car in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. - A female pedestrian was killed in Danville, police said. She was walking along Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road, not far from Sycamore Valley Park on Thursday about 8 p.m. when a car hit and killed her, police said. The driver stayed on scene. No more details...
DANVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies, Suspect Arrested After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning. Homicide investigation in North Sac near Lampasas and Edgewater Road. Man shot and killed just after 6AM today @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7dAvueKLjF — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 2, 2022 Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say. Detectives later served multiple search warrants at nearby encampments. Evidence, including a loaded handgun, was found and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Kenneth Howe. Howe was soon arrested. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Aaron Price Killed in Traffic Accident on Highway 160 [Sacramento, CA]

Vehicle Crash near Sherman Island Left One Dead, Four Injured. According to authorities, a fatal head-on collision occurred on May 29th, along Highway 160 near Sherman Island. Initial reports state that Price was under the influence of alcohol when he swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a second vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 sought in armed robbery at South San Francisco gas station

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police in South San Francisco are searching for three suspects and a vehicle linked to an armed gas station robbery late Thursday night.Officers said the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at a station on the 200 block of Airport Boulevard, not far from Highway 101.According to police, the victim was pumping gas when two suspects held him at gunpoint. The suspects then demanded his money and jewelry, at which point the victim provided to them.Police said the suspects left the scene with a getaway driver, who stayed in the vehicle during the robbery.The suspects fled in what police said was a newer model black BMW 3 series, license plate 6ADX293. Police said the license plate was stolen off of another vehicle in Milpitas.No arrests have been made.South San Francisco Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 650-877-8900.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill man dies in San Jose traffic crash

A 51-year-old Morgan Hill man died when his vehicle veered off U.S. Highway 101 and struck a tree in San Jose over the weekend, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. The crash was reported at 1:43am May 29 on southbound Highway 101 south of Blossom Hill Road, where the man...
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fairfield Firefighters Extract Person From Vehicle After Car Accident

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield firefighters extracted one person from a vehicle after a car crash on Highway 12. The two-vehicle accident happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. and left occupants with minor to moderate injuries. One of the vehicles suffered so much damage that the Fairfield Fire Department had to remove the door to extract the driver. Two people were transported to a hospital.
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Homeless Woman Charged With Murder, Robbery In April Homicide Case

UNION CITY (BCN) Police in Union City have arrested a 30-year-old homeless woman in connection with the fatal shooting of a Union City resident. Stephanie Ledon was detained Wednesday by the Alameda County Sheriff's Department and subsequently arrested by Union City police for her involvement in the murder of Karim Zepeda Martinez, 43, of Union City.
UNION CITY, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)

Woman dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, a woman lost her life while another person suffered injuries following a crash between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer in San Leandro. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Eden Road and Doolittle Drive [...]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KSBW.com

Driver who struck 10-year-old in now-viral video arrested by police

SEASIDE, Calif. — The driver who struck a 10-year-old girl in Seaside before speeding away has been arrested. Stephanie Broaddus, 51, was arrested after being caught driving under the influence in Seaside on Wednesday. Broaddus is believed to be the driver in the now-viral video showing a 10-year-old being...
SEASIDE, CA

