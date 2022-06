(Clarinda) -- Page County officials, pending legal and budget review, are on board with proposed emergency management and dispatch realignments. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed a 28E agreement between the board, the Page County EMA Commission, and the county sheriff's office on shifting the duties of a new Emergency Management Agency director. The discussion follows the departure of Kris Grebert, who resigned earlier this month. Supervisor Chuck Morris, who represents the board on the EMA Commission, says the primary change is removing the director from the management duties of the county dispatch. Morris says the positions were combined with Grebert due to the current state of the county's radio system but hopes the change will open up more time to pursue grants.

