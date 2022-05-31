Number of Texas gun manufacturers has increased 1,200 percent since 2000, according to federal data
A new report by VisualCapitalist.com shows the Lone Star State leads the nation in licensed gun manufacturers by a wide...www.chron.com
A new report by VisualCapitalist.com shows the Lone Star State leads the nation in licensed gun manufacturers by a wide...www.chron.com
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0