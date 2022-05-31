Peppermint Creek launches award-winning musical while Renegade announces retirement

Act 1: Theater company hosts two weekends of “Fun Home”

There are few musicals as perfectly designed as “Fun Home,” an award-winning show that had its book and lyrics written by Lansing native Lisa Kron.

Peppermint Creek Theater Company will be presenting one of the first local non-professional presentations of this show June 2-5 and 9-12. Directed by Mary Job, it will feature Abigail English as the adult Alison and Matt Eldred as her father, Bruce.

“Fun Home” is based on the autobiographical graphic novel of the same name written by Alison Bechdel. In it, Alison, a middle-aged comic book writer, looks back on her life and tries to understand her father and why he committed suicide. She is joined in the storytelling by “Small” Alison and “Medium” Alison. The first is a child, living with her family in the house that her father is always renovating and the second is a college student who is just realizing she is a lesbian.

Her father, Bruce, was a closeted gay man and the musical goes back and forth in time as Alison tries to figure out his rage, frustration and how the family coped with their secrets and relationships.

The musical contains the iconic songs, “Ring of Keys,” which quickly became a lesbian anthem, and “I’m Changing My Major” in which the college student discovers sex for the first time and reacts as all young people do who make that discovery. Other songs range from the comical to the heartbreaking.

The “fun home” of the title is the name the family uses to refer to their business—a funeral home.

The PCTC production will take place at Central United Methodist Church, 215 N. Capitol Ave. in Lansing. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 students, seniors and military. Tickets be ordered online at www.peppermintcreek.org.

Act II: Renegade Theatre Festival board announces retirement

Lansing is losing one of its finest and most diversified theater events. The Renegade Theatre Festival, founded in 2005, has announced it will not be returning and is permanently retiring.

Since 2005, that Renegade Theatre Festival, founded by Chad Swan-Badgero and Louis DiNolfi, has provided a highly varied weekend of theater every year until the pandemic. Individual theater artists and presenting organizations would offer up the sort of fare that might not make it to main stages throughout the regular season. There would be new works, experimental works, small shows or reworkings of shows. There were puppets, musicals, staged readings and spoken word pieces. While most presenting organizations were from the Lansing area, others came from throughout Michigan.

Every year, the organizers mixed things up a little.

The shows were always free and the entire endeavor was run by volunteers. With several shows each day of the three-day festival, people would wander between shows and connect with others in the theater community whom they might normally only see during a production. It was a festival that fostered community and encouraged creative work.

Historical highlights include:

● Moving to Old Town in 2008 and Melissa Kaplan becoming co-Artistic Director with Swan-Badgero.

● Adding a Music Stage and having performances alternate with plays.

● Adding Katie Doyle to the organizing team.

● Presenting New Original Works (N.O.W.) starting in 2010, led by Paige Tufford. Playwrights around the world submitted works. Over the years, Renegade N.O.W. received about 3,000 scripts and almost 200 of them received staged readings.

● Adding Spoken Word and Experimental stages.

● Taking Renegade on the road in 2017 to expand the Festival to REO Town, downtown Lansing, the Eastside and East Lansing as well as Old Town.

● Creating Renegade Ruckus in 2018 under the leadership of Jeff Croff. It was a 24-hour playwriting/performing challenge in which shows were written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours.

In 2015, the LSJ recognized the Festival with The Robert Busby Award, the most prestigious award the Thespie committee gives. It recognized them “for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.”

There was nothing else quite like it in Lansing and it will be sorely missed.

Encore!

● The Michigan State University College of Music will be hosting free “Music and the Garden” concerts at the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden throughout the summer on several Sundays. The focus will be on hosting interactive summer, family events that infuse music, art, science and sustainability. Events start with family-oriented art and science activities followed by concerts. After the concerts, attendees can learn about threatened Michigan plants, pollinator gardens, native plants and the restoration of the Red Cedar riverbank. The first concert, “In Tune with Nature” is Sunday, June 5. Activities start at 1 p.m. and the concert is at 2 p.m. Instrumentalists will perform diverse composers on the sounds of nature with music from two flutes.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Peppermint Creek launches award-winning musical while Renegade announces retirement