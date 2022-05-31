Indiana All-Stars vs. Kentucky in boys basketball, girls basketball: Schedule, ticket info

The Indiana All-Stars in high school basketball meet their counterparts from Kentucky on June 10 and 11, 2022. The All-Stars will also hold exhibitions against the Junior All-Stars in preparation for the All-Star games.

Here's what you should about this year's matchup:

Who is Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 2022?

Braden Smith of Westfield, who has committed to Purdue, will wear the No. 1 jersey. Here is the full boys Indiana All-Stars roster .

Who is Indiana's Miss Basketball in 2022?

Ayanna Patterson of Homestead, who has committed to UConn, will wear the No. 1 jersey. Here is the full girls Indiana All-Stars roster .

Who will wear No. 1 for Kentucky ?

Turner Buttry of Bowling Green is Kentucky's Mr. Basketball, and Amiya Jenkins of Anderson County is Kentucky's Miss Basketball. Here are the Kentucky All-Stars rosters.

Boys: Here is the 2022 team to face seniors, Kentucky

Girls: Meet the 2022 Indiana Junior All-Stars teams

Kentucky rosters : Junior All-Stars from the Bluegrass State

Indiana All-Stars schedule, tickets 2022

June 5, Sunday : Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Kentucky Junior All-Stars at Bedford North Lawrence High School in Bedford, Indiana. Tickets are $8 at the door. Girls game starts at 2 p.m., with boys game to follow.

June 8, Wednesday : Indiana All-Stars vs. Indiana Junior All-Stars scrimmage at Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville, Indiana. Tickets are $8 at the door. Girls game starts at 6 p.m., with boys game to follow.

Friday, June 10 : Indiana All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars at Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Kentucky. Tickets are $10 . Girls game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, with boys game to follow.

Saturday, June 11 : Indiana All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars at Southport High School in Indianapolis. Tickets are $10-$25 . Girls game starts at 5 p.m. ET, with boys game to follow.

How can I watch or stream Indiana All-Stars action?

ISC Sports Network will stream all eight games on pay-per-view, $9.95 per game or $14.95 per doubleheader. Also, the June 5 games are on Comcast 81 in Indianapolis, and the June 11 games are on WNDY-23.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana All-Stars vs. Kentucky in boys basketball, girls basketball: Schedule, ticket info