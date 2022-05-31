ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GET Dubai 2022 announces 8 teams, $250k prize pool

GET Dubai 2022 announced eight CS:GO teams that have been invited to compete for a $250,000 prize pool from June 9-11 in Dubai.

The teams represent four different regions:
–Falcons (Europe)
–compLexity (USA)
–NiP (Europe)
–TyLoo (China)
–Movistar Riders (Europe)
–Mouz (Europe)
–OG (Europe)
–NASR (World/Europe)

The competition will feature a standard classic playoff format following the Olympic system.

GET Dubai 2022 Schedule (CEST)
Thursday, June 9
8:00 a.m. – first quarterfinal
11:30 a.m. – second quarterfinal
3:00 p.m. – third quarterfinal
6:30 p.m. – fourth quarterfinal

Friday, June 10
3:30 p.m. – first semifinal
7:00 p.m.- second semifinal

Saturday, June 11
1 p.m. – show-program
6:30 p.m. – Grand Final

–Field Level Media

