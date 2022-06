Organizers expect as many as 15,000 people may attend Springfield’s inaugural Pride parade on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about the city’s first Pride parade. First, Saturday is supposed to be a hot and sunny day. Parade organizers encourage everyone to bring water with them. Food and water will also be sold at vendor stands along the parade, according to lead parade organizer Taurean Bethea.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO